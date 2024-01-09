We asked AI to predict what the Yankees' 2024 season could look like (& its reply might not please some fans)

The New York Yankees and their fans are entering the 2024 campaign with World Series expectations. After missing the postseason completely in 2023, the Bronx Bombers cannot afford to repeat last year's disappointment.

General Manager Brian Cashman and company have made a number of moves this offseason to address their weaknesses and vacant positions. One of the club's most notable moves came when the club sent six players to the San Diego Padres in exchange for superstar Juan Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Full details of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the New York Yankees" - @TSN_Sports

Aside from the acquisition of Soto and Grisham, New York added several other pieces to their roster, including Alex Verdugo formerly of the Boston Red Sox, and Victor Gonzalez from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If reports are to be believed, the Bronx Bombers are not finished this offseason, as the club has announced that they hope to add to their pitching staff. Regardless of whether or not the New York Yankees improve their rotation and bullpen, the club undoubtedly expects to reach the postseason, but will they?

In order to predict how the club will do this upcoming season, it's difficult for some to take any biases out of their take. So to best see how the club will do in 2024, we asked the artificial intelligence program Google Bard to predict how they will finish.

Google Bard believes that New York will bounce back in 2024 to finish 2nd in the AL East

A closer look at Google Bard's prediction for the New York Yankees 2024 season

After a difficult season, Google Bard predicts that the club will bounce back to finish second in the American League East, which will earn them a Wild Card berth. The artificial intelligence program did note that it is difficult to predict and that this could be one outcome, but several factors could come into play.

The A.I. program says that improved health from both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton should help provide the lineup with plenty of home run power. It also predicts that Juan Soto will enjoy a productive season, helping the club finish in the top 10 in batting average.

Expand Tweet

"Juan Soto and Aaron Judge batting back to back for all of 2024" - @DJLeMVP

Unfortunately for New York Yankees fans, Google Bard predicts that the club will lose in the ALDS to their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.