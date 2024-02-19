We asked AI to predict if the Yankees are going to make another big signing this offseason (& its reply will delight fans in Bronx)

With the advancement of artificial intelligence, a user can now get a reply to almost any kind of question under the sun. But we love baseball, and yet again, we asked AI to predict a big name signing for the New York Yankees before Opening Day, and the result by Google Gemini would excite fans in the Bronx.

AI predicts if the Yankees are going to make another big signing this offseason

Reply by Google Gemini AI

The NY Yankees made an offer to ace southpaw Blake Snell last month, but due to a big gulf in the negotiations, they quickly switched to a deal with veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman.

The Yankees continue to have "serious interest" in Snell, but they're currently waiting for his asking price to come down, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

It's unclear at this point whether talks have continued between the sides since the Yankees acquired Stroman, but according to an MLB insider, the Yanks could be willing to offer the three-time Cy Young winner a short-term deal in the range of $35 million per year.

Blake Snell and his agent, Scott Boras, may be more likely to compromise as Opening Day approaches. To ensure he has enough time to prepare for the season, the southpaw needs to sign as soon as possible.

Along with Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon, the Yankees' current rotation includes Gerrit Cole, the winner of the American League Cy Young Award, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt.

If everyone is well and plays to their ability, that bunch has the makings of a formidable starting lineup, but there are also a lot of unanswered questions. Despite struggling with injuries, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes made just 26 starts last season with a 5.92 ERA combined, and Marcus Stroman finished with an 8.29 ERA in his final 11 appearances for the Cubs.

So adding Blake Snell to their rotation for a short-term deal wouldn't be all that bad for the Bronx Bombers as they eye the elusive AL pennant in the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

If the price drops, Blake Snell will see plenty of suitors besides the Bronx Bombers

The Bombers are by no means Blake Snell's only possible suitors, especially if the asking price drops in the upcoming days and weeks. The Giants, Phillies and Blue Jays are among the teams reportedly interested in Snell should his asking price fall within their budget.

The LA Angels are a team that has sprung up as a potential suitor for both Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

