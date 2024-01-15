We asked AI to predict when the Yankees are going to win their next World Series (& its reply is going to leave fans hoping it was sooner)

Without question, the New York Yankees are the most famous baseball team in the world. In fact, the club's reach extends beyond the baseball diamond into the worlds of pop culture, fashion, and entertainment. There are numerous reasons for the team's image becoming a global icon, but one of the main reasons has been the team's success.

"The Yankees logo has become a brand far bigger than we’d ever have thought" - @hjwbills98

Throughout New York Yankees history, the club has won an MLB-leading 27 world titles. In comparison to the rest of the MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are second all-time with 11. That being said, the team has seen their successful history become just that, history.

The Bronx Bombers, no matter how wealthy or popular, have not won a World Series title since 2009. This has led to a widespread level of frustration among fans, who have been itching for another World Series ring.

Yet, even though the team enjoyed a record-setting home run season from star Aaron Judge, they still failed to secure another title. This begs the question, when will the New York Yankees win another World Series? There are a number of factors that need to occur, but we turned to artificial intelligence to best predict when it could happen.

Google Bard believes that New York might win their next World Series title in 2026

Google Bard believes that the development of the Yankees' youth will lead to a title in 2026

The artificial intelligence program believes that 2026 will be the year that New York will add their 28th World Series title. The main reason for this date is due to the progression and development of some of their young stars such as Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez.

"Jasson Dominguez is the 1st Yankee to homer in 2 of his 1st 3 career games since Aaron Judge in 2016! H/T @SlangsOnSports" - @MLB

While this is not too far away, some fans may be disappointed with this projection given the ages of some of the current players on the roster, as well as the team's offseason moves. One of the biggest moves of the offseason came when the club landed Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, however, Google Bard does not believe that it will be enough to lead them to glory this season.

