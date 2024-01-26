We asked AI to predict which Yankees player will turn out to be the team's top performer in 2024 (& you won't believe who it picked)

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an important 2024 season. Last season, they finished fourth in the AL East with a record of 82-80 and missed the postseason.

This was the first time the club had missed the postseason since the 2016 season, and they will look to put their lackluster season behind them. They have some exciting players this season after a busy offseason.

With the organization adding players like Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, we asked AI to predict which Yankee could be the team's top performers. Its answer points to a player who likely is not on any fans' radar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AI believes Oswaldo Cabrera will be the Yankees' top performer for the 2024 season

AI Google Bard

AI is putting its money on utility man Oswaldo Cabrera. He is coming off a season where he appeared in 115 games, hitting .211/.275/.299 with five home runs, 29 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.

Cabrera is not as hyped as prospects like Jasson Dominguez, who had Tommy John during the offseason, or No. 1 prospect Spencer Jones. However, his raw talent alone is something that AI points out.

Expand Tweet

AI also points to Cabrera's ability to play multiple positions as a utility player. With the Yankees, he has played all three outfield positions, first base, second base, and third base, and he has had time as the DH.

The 2024 season will be Cabrera's second full stint in the big leagues, and players often ball out during their sophomore seasons. The game should start slowing down for the young slugger now.

On top of playing multiple positions, Cabrera is also a switch hitter. This means that he will have the advantage of every at-bat he has.

Expand Tweet

The big reason that Cabrera stands out in AI's mind is that not much is expected from the young slugger. He does not carry the same expectations that somebody like Aaron Judge or Gerrit Cole holds. If Cabrera comes out and has a bad season this year, it would not be the end of the world since he is so young and still developing.

If Cabrera can perform exceptionally, it will be a massive boost for the organization. The Yankees are looking to put their horrid 2023 season to bed and come out strong to start the 2024 season. They have a few new pieces on the roster, but will that be enough to take control of the AL East?

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.