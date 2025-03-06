We asked AI to predict how Yankees will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees were one of the most active teams this offseason and should once again be a threat to contend for the title this year. Last year, the Bronx Bombers made a deep postseason run, securing their first World Series appearance since 2009 before ultimately falling 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Even after losing superstar Juan Soto in unrestricted free agency, the New York Yankees were able to add a number of significant pieces to create arguably a better roster than they had in 2024. The team was able to acquire several stars, including the likes of Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, Devin Williams, and Paul Goldschmidt.

The new additions will likely benefit the club this season and help make them postseason contenders. This is something the artificial intelligence program Google Gemini believes will be the case as well. While the program believes that the team could face some adversity throughout the year, it does believe in their playoff chances.

Google Gemini gave it's opinion on New York's 2025 season (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

Google Gemini believes that the New York Yankees can be in store for a solid 2025 season, particularly if Aaron Judge can stay healthy. The program also believes that Judge could be a top contender to win his third American League MVP Award if he can remain on the field. It also predicts that he will be at the forefront of a potent offensive lineup featuring their new stars.

Having players such as Paul Goldschmidt added to the lineup in place of guys such as Anthony Rizzo, who struggled mightily last season, should pay off for the Yankees. Rizzo was unable to produce much of anything last year, posting a .228 batting average with 8 home runs in 2024, whereas Goldie hit .245 with 22 homers. The upgrade is clear and should pay off significantly.

AI believes that health will be the biggest question mark surrounding the Yankees this season

New York has all of the tools in place to not only deliver a strong regular season but also make a deep playoff run. One of the things that could cap the club's ceiling this year is the team's health. While this will be the case with nearly every team, the Bronx Bombers are already dealing with their own injuries with Giancarlo Stanton set to open the season on the IL with elbow issues.

AI believes that injuries could be the biggest issue for the Yankees in 2025 (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

It is worth mentioning that AI believes that the club will still have their work cut out for them even if they can secure a postseason spot. Google Gemini believes that teams such as the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays could be competitive within the division, however, it believes the Bronx Bombers will be a top playoff contender in 2025.

