One of the biggest debates in modern baseball is the competition between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. The two superstars placed second and first, respectively, in AL MVP voting last season, and are both regarded as at the top of their game.

In order to solve the problem, we asked Bard, a popular AI tool, to solve this divisive baseball question once and for all. Here is what it said:

"Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are two of the best players in baseball, but there is a clear gulf in quality between the two. Ohtani is a two-way player, meaning he can both pitch and hit. He is the only player in Major League history to win the American League MVP award as both a pitcher and a hitter. Ohtani is a dominant pitcher, with a fastball that reaches 100 mph. He is also a dangerous hitter, with 130 home runs in his career.

Bard went on to add:

"Judge is a pure hitter. He is a large, powerful man who can hit the ball a long way. He hit 62 home runs in 2022, the most in the American League. Judge is also a good fielder, with a strong arm.

"Here is a comparison of the two players' stats from 2022: As you can see, Ohtani had a better season in 2022 in almost every statistical category. He was a more dominant pitcher, a more dangerous hitter, and he contributed more overall to his team.

"It is true that Judge has had a better career overall. He has hit more home runs and driven in more runs than Ohtani. However, Ohtani is still a young player, and he has the potential to be even better than Judge. He is already a two-way star, and he is only going to get better as he continues to develop.

"In conclusion, Shohei Ohtani is a better player than Aaron Judge. He is a more dominant pitcher, a more dangerous hitter, and he contributes more overall to his team. Ohtani is a two-way star, and he is only going to get better as he continues to develop."

So, Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge?

As we can see, Bard brought up the point that Shohei Ohtani and Judge are two very different players. While Judge is a pure power hitter, Ohtani's two-way abilities are what set him apart from the rest.

Both the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels have a plethora of superstars on the team. However, even in the star-studded field, both players outshine their teammates.

So what is the answer? Truthfully, it is hard to know. Both are stupendous and unreal. Should there be any way to determine the truth of who is better between these two players, we will be sure to let you know.

