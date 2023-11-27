We asked AI if Shohei Ohtani is a better hitter than Aaron Judge (& the answer may shock you)

It's hard to deny that both Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are the two most famous baseball players in the MLB. Both superstar sluggers have been named the American League MVP (Ohtani twice), with the pair constantly competing with the other for the prestigious award.

Expand Tweet

“Judge stole that HR like he stole the MVP from Ohtani last year”~ @BenVerlander (probably)" - @DJLeMVP

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Naturally, a rivalry has emerged as both Ohtani and Judge are two of the top players in the world while also playing in the same league. It seems that the rivalry has also created two camps among fans, who argue about which player is better.

The fact that Ohtani plays on both sides of the ball makes him one of the most valuable players every season. What about his ability as just a pure hitter? Fans of each player will argue for their guy, which makes it difficult to convince fans to change their minds.

"Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are both exceptional hitters, each with their own unique strengths and weaknesses. Determining who is definitively better is a complex task that depends on various factors and perspectives." - Google Bard

As a result, we have had to go to artificial intelligence to figure out which player is the better hitter.

"In terms of overall hitting statistics, Judge holds the edge in most categories, including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS." - Google Bard

After diving into the statistics of both players, the artificial intelligence program Google Bard pointed out that the New York Yankees slugger holds the edge over Ohtani in most categories.

AI believes that Shohei Ohtani may be the more valuable player

Although Google Bard has seemingly given the edge to Aaron Judge in terms of which player is the better hitter, it repeatedly noted Ohtani's value to his club for his elite pitching abilities.

"It's important to consider Ohtani's dual-role as both a pitcher and hitter. In 2022, he pitched 23 starts with a 3.18 ERA and 159 strikeouts. This means that Ohtani is a valuable player to his team even when he's not hitting." - Google Bard

Even though AI pointed out a statistical edge for Aaron Judge over Shohei Ohtani as a batter, it boils down to the players as a whole. While it may be difficult to decide which player is better, they both bring several valuable skills to their clubs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.