"We can never have stress free games I swear" "why do u guys always do this man" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to team's seventh straight and nail-biting win over the San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman
Daniel Santiago
ANALYST
Modified Jul 24, 2022 08:11 PM IST

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in seventh heaven. With the close 4-2 win over their arch rivals the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers have won seven straight games.

They were, however, put on a pressure cooker once more before closing out the Orange and Black. Mookie Betts opened the scoring in the third inning with a home run to left field, the 200th of his major league career.

.@MookieBetts rounds the bases for the 200th time! https://t.co/11evDtvGio

The Dodgers seemed to have tugged away from the Giants when Freddie Freeman blasted a 391-foot homer to right. This pushed the scoreline to 4-0. The Giants, however, had other plans.

@Dodgers We can never have stress free games I swear https://t.co/KjuMlHzllc

Los Angeles reliever Reyes Moronta replaced Evan Phillips in the top of the ninth. He struck out Joc Pederson and flew out Brandon Belt. Moronta then walked Thairo Estrada and Yermin Mercedes. The reliever was then replaced by former Cy Young awardee David Price, who checked in for closer duties.

@Dodgers Me personally I would’ve put TREINEN or Hudson to pitch ThTs just me tho

Luis Gonzalez drove in Thairo Estrada with Yermin Mercedes moving into scoring position. Joey Bart followed this up with an RBI single of his own. The base hit drove in Mercedes while Luis Gonzalez moved to third base.

@Dodgers why do u guys always do this man
@Dodgers Almost had a heart attack but we move https://t.co/ppx8ducRny

With the tying run at third base, David Price got a controversial strike-three call against Austin Slater that ended the game. This boosted the stronghold of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants suffered their third straight defeat.

Los Angeles Dodgers avoid scare against the San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff has been wobbly as of late. They can't be blamed, however, as the majority of their stalwarts have been on the shelf for some time.

@Dodgers Dfa Moronta and Price
@Dodgers Don’t care, send David Price to the moon please.

Walker Buehler, Tommy Kahnle, Brusnar Graterol, Andrew Heaney, and Blake Trenien are just some of the names on their almost never-ending list of pitcher injuries.

This should have dampened the spirit of the team, but their resolve continues to deliver from them even during the toughest of times.

Dodgers are 16-2 in July, won 18 out of the last 20 games and are 1/2 a game behind The Yankees for the best record in the Majors. We’re not even at full force yet. Let that sink in. #Dodgers twitter.com/dodgers/status…
@Dodgers Gracias Culichi. Betts. Turner. Freeman. 😆 Sweep Tomorro. LA! https://t.co/JEgTOveNuB
The Dodgers have been smoking hot this year. With the recent struggles of the New York Yankees, LA is poised to snatch the best record in baseball from them. They are just one game behind the Bronx Bombers in terms of their overall win-loss record.

It would be interesting to see if they can sweep their arch rivals in their four-game series. The Dodgers host the Washington Nationals next after their series with the Giants.

