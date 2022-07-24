"We can never have stress free games I swear" "why do u guys always do this man" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to team's seventh straight and nail-biting win over the San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in seventh heaven. With the close 4-2 win over their arch rivals the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers have won seven straight games.

They were, however, put on a pressure cooker once more before closing out the Orange and Black. Mookie Betts opened the scoring in the third inning with a home run to left field, the 200th of his major league career.

The Dodgers seemed to have tugged away from the Giants when Freddie Freeman blasted a 391-foot homer to right. This pushed the scoreline to 4-0. The Giants, however, had other plans.

Los Angeles reliever Reyes Moronta replaced Evan Phillips in the top of the ninth. He struck out Joc Pederson and flew out Brandon Belt. Moronta then walked Thairo Estrada and Yermin Mercedes. The reliever was then replaced by former Cy Young awardee David Price, who checked in for closer duties.

Luis Gonzalez drove in Thairo Estrada with Yermin Mercedes moving into scoring position. Joey Bart followed this up with an RBI single of his own. The base hit drove in Mercedes while Luis Gonzalez moved to third base.

With the tying run at third base, David Price got a controversial strike-three call against Austin Slater that ended the game. This boosted the stronghold of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants suffered their third straight defeat.

Los Angeles Dodgers avoid scare against the San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff has been wobbly as of late. They can't be blamed, however, as the majority of their stalwarts have been on the shelf for some time.

Walker Buehler, Tommy Kahnle, Brusnar Graterol, Andrew Heaney, and Blake Trenien are just some of the names on their almost never-ending list of pitcher injuries.

This should have dampened the spirit of the team, but their resolve continues to deliver from them even during the toughest of times.

The Dodgers have been smoking hot this year. With the recent struggles of the New York Yankees, LA is poised to snatch the best record in baseball from them. They are just one game behind the Bronx Bombers in terms of their overall win-loss record.

It would be interesting to see if they can sweep their arch rivals in their four-game series. The Dodgers host the Washington Nationals next after their series with the Giants.

