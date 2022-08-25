“We can’t catch a break” “I’m convinced we’ll never get a full healthy team” - New York Yankees fans in anguish with All-Star Nestor Cortes placed on the injured list due to a groin injury

The injuries continue to pile up for the New York Yankees as starting pitcher Nestor Cortes heads to the IL with a groin injury. Cortes appeared in his first All-Star Game this year and has posted a 9-4 record with a 2.68 ERA on the season.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland.

theathletic.com/3538722/2022/0… Breaking: Yankees starter Nestor Cortes will be placed on the injured list with a groin injury, sources tell @lindseyadler Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland. Breaking: Yankees starter Nestor Cortes will be placed on the injured list with a groin injury, sources tell @lindseyadler.Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland.theathletic.com/3538722/2022/0…

"Breaking: Yankees starter Nestor Cortes will be placed on the injured list with a groin injury, sources tell @lindseyadler. Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland." - The Athletic MLB

The Yankees will call up pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A to join the team. Weissert has posted a 2-1 record with a 1.76 ERA in 40 games at the Triple-A level.

Nestor Cortes joins a long list of notable Yankees players on the injury list. These include Scott Effross, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, Luis Severino, Michael King, and Chad Green. Injuries are expected in regular-season play, but the Yankees seem to have been hit harder than many others.

Some fans feel the team cannot catch a break in terms of injuries that have played a role in the team's second-half slump. The Yankees are just 12-20 since the All-Star break.

NDIsThatYou? @NickDIZASTER_ The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland.

theathletic.com/3538722/2022/0… Breaking: Yankees starter Nestor Cortes will be placed on the injured list with a groin injury, sources tell @lindseyadler Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland. Breaking: Yankees starter Nestor Cortes will be placed on the injured list with a groin injury, sources tell @lindseyadler.Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland.theathletic.com/3538722/2022/0… Damnnnn we can’t catch a break twitter.com/theathleticmlb… Damnnnn we can’t catch a break twitter.com/theathleticmlb…

Fans are convinced the team cannot stay healthy all at once.

Nelson @nelson1193 Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Yankees starter Nestor Cortes is expected to go on the IL with a groin strain, sources tell The Athletic. Reliever Greg Weissert will be called up to join the team in Oakland. theathletic.com/3538722/2022/0… Yankees starter Nestor Cortes is expected to go on the IL with a groin strain, sources tell The Athletic. Reliever Greg Weissert will be called up to join the team in Oakland. theathletic.com/3538722/2022/0… I’m convinced we’ll never get a full healthy team twitter.com/lindseyadler/s… I’m convinced we’ll never get a full healthy team twitter.com/lindseyadler/s…

Some fans are optimistic the injury is insignificant and is to manage his innings workload throughout the season.

Drew Scott @ABall1989 @TheAthleticMLB @lindseyadler Hopefully it’s nothing serious and just requires a little rest and to miss a start or 2 @TheAthleticMLB @lindseyadler Hopefully it’s nothing serious and just requires a little rest and to miss a start or 2

Cortes will hopefully be able to rest and be ready for the playoff stretch as the calendar soon turns to September.

New York Yankees trade failure, pitcher Jordan Montgomery excelling in St. Louis

The New York Yankees traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. With the injury to Nestor Cortes, the Yankees' starting rotation depth is even thinner.

Death @_xDeath @TheAthleticMLB @lindseyadler Wow Monty would be really nice to have right about now @TheAthleticMLB @lindseyadler Wow Monty would be really nice to have right about now

While Montgomery may not be the top-line starter the Yankees would rely on in the postseason, he is still a depth piece in the rotation.

Mike B @Mbeezyreturns The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland.

theathletic.com/3538722/2022/0… Breaking: Yankees starter Nestor Cortes will be placed on the injured list with a groin injury, sources tell @lindseyadler Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland. Breaking: Yankees starter Nestor Cortes will be placed on the injured list with a groin injury, sources tell @lindseyadler.Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple A to join the team in Oakland.theathletic.com/3538722/2022/0… Reasons like this is why you don’t trade Monty twitter.com/theathleticmlb… Reasons like this is why you don’t trade Monty twitter.com/theathleticmlb…

Fans are upset at New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman for trading away depth piece Jordan Montgomery. Since being dealt, Montgomery has posted a 4-0 record with a 0.35 ERA. This includes a one-hit complete game shutout at Wrigley Field.

The Cortes injury is a tough loss for the New York Yankees as they look to build momentum ahead of the playoffs. Hopefully, it is not a significant injury, and he will be able to rejoin the team soon.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt