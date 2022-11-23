The Los Angeles Angels are becoming the movers and shakers of the offseason. Hunter Renfroe is the latest acquisition for the team from Anaheim. After a lackluster 2022 season, the club are putting together a team that possesses talent, experience and depth.

The 30-year-old veteran will be a valuable addition to the roster. He had an excellent year with the Milwaukee Brewers and continues to improve on both the hitting front and the defensive side. Renfroe has also previously had stints with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels OFFICIAL: The Angels today acquired OF Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero and minor league LHP Adam Seminaris. OFFICIAL: The Angels today acquired OF Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero and minor league LHP Adam Seminaris. https://t.co/YmVUc2TTS1

After an abysmal 2022 season, Los Angeles will look to bring in veteran talent to bridge the gap between them and the Houston Astros. Angels fans are excited about the idea of bringing in a proven home run hitter who can also contribute in the outfield.

Jason Win @jwin_1904 @Patrick_ONeal . Love this addition to the angels. @Angels Been watching Renfroe since he started with The Padres. He’s been improving every season especially with the. Love this addition to the angels. @Patrick_ONeal @Angels Been watching Renfroe since he started with The Padres. He’s been improving every season especially with the 💣. Love this addition to the angels.

Russell G. @mrgreenleaf82 @Angels This man rakes wherever he goes and teams just keep moving him. @Angels This man rakes wherever he goes and teams just keep moving him. https://t.co/JARYpYoodn

One comical point that continues to be pointed out is the stunning resemblance between Hunter Renfroe and Mike Trout. It is uncanny how similar the two look and it may become a little difficult to tell them apart on the field.

Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc @Angels when Mike Trout sees Hunter Renfroe in the clubhouse for the first time @Angels when Mike Trout sees Hunter Renfroe in the clubhouse for the first time https://t.co/K0efJTcIQq

iaminsideyourclosetiaminsideyourclosetyoucantrun @migachad @theteremyjaylor @Angels I tried to make a joke about a really small difference in their face but they literally look like twins. @theteremyjaylor @Angels I tried to make a joke about a really small difference in their face but they literally look like twins. https://t.co/Ie2t8RHyhj

Unfortunately, for Angels fans, Renfroe may not be able to provide the MVP-level numbers put up by Trout year after year.

The right-handed slugger is no slouch though. Renfroe finished the year with 29 home runs and 72 RBIs in 125 games. He has hit 26 or more home runs in five of the seven seasons he has been in the MLB. The outfielder has a lifetime .240 batting average and a .300 OBP.

The Los Angeles Angels will hope to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014

Shohei Ohtani celebrates with his teammate Mike Trout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Keeping Shohei Ohtani in the long-term has to be a priority for the team. The 2021 AL MVP has voiced his concerns regarding last season and seems to be growing frustrated in Southern California.

Tyler Anderson was also picked up this offseason, but there are still concerns about the Angels pitching. The club continues to invest heavily in their offense and will need to balance out the roster before next season.

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814 @Angels @MLB Packing up on offense but the real issue is pitching. Gotta make moves there especially on the bullpen. Either way, good move. @Angels @MLB Packing up on offense but the real issue is pitching. Gotta make moves there especially on the bullpen. Either way, good move.

Also Angels: Let’s trade three pitchers for another hitter @dennistlin Angels: we need pitchingAlso Angels: Let’s trade three pitchers for another hitter @Angels @dennistlin Angels: we need pitchingAlso Angels: Let’s trade three pitchers for another hitter

The Angels will retain a core group of offensive stars from last season. Ohtani had an outstanding year and fell just short of his second American League MVP title. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout had a strong finish to the 2022 season and will add a dangerous one-two punch alongside Ohtani. All-Star Anthony Rendon is also expected back after a lengthy injury.

With the depth this team has on offense, a deep playoff run is a real possibility for the franchise. Hunter Renfroe will provide much-needed cover for Ohtani and Trout come 2023.

