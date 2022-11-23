The Los Angeles Angels are becoming the movers and shakers of the offseason. Hunter Renfroe is the latest acquisition for the team from Anaheim. After a lackluster 2022 season, the club are putting together a team that possesses talent, experience and depth.
The 30-year-old veteran will be a valuable addition to the roster. He had an excellent year with the Milwaukee Brewers and continues to improve on both the hitting front and the defensive side. Renfroe has also previously had stints with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.
After an abysmal 2022 season, Los Angeles will look to bring in veteran talent to bridge the gap between them and the Houston Astros. Angels fans are excited about the idea of bringing in a proven home run hitter who can also contribute in the outfield.
One comical point that continues to be pointed out is the stunning resemblance between Hunter Renfroe and Mike Trout. It is uncanny how similar the two look and it may become a little difficult to tell them apart on the field.
Unfortunately, for Angels fans, Renfroe may not be able to provide the MVP-level numbers put up by Trout year after year.
The right-handed slugger is no slouch though. Renfroe finished the year with 29 home runs and 72 RBIs in 125 games. He has hit 26 or more home runs in five of the seven seasons he has been in the MLB. The outfielder has a lifetime .240 batting average and a .300 OBP.
The Los Angeles Angels will hope to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014
Keeping Shohei Ohtani in the long-term has to be a priority for the team. The 2021 AL MVP has voiced his concerns regarding last season and seems to be growing frustrated in Southern California.
Tyler Anderson was also picked up this offseason, but there are still concerns about the Angels pitching. The club continues to invest heavily in their offense and will need to balance out the roster before next season.
The Angels will retain a core group of offensive stars from last season. Ohtani had an outstanding year and fell just short of his second American League MVP title. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout had a strong finish to the 2022 season and will add a dangerous one-two punch alongside Ohtani. All-Star Anthony Rendon is also expected back after a lengthy injury.
With the depth this team has on offense, a deep playoff run is a real possibility for the franchise. Hunter Renfroe will provide much-needed cover for Ohtani and Trout come 2023.