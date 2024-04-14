"We own Cleveland" - Yankees fans overjoyed after team takes two from Guardians in Saturday doubleheader

On Saturday, the New York Yankees took on the Cleveland Guardians in a doubleheader. The two teams played in a doubleheader due to inclement weather postponing their Friday matchup.

The Bronx Bombers squeaked past Cleveland in Game 1 by a score of 3-2, but Game 2 was a different story. They routed the Guardians by a score of 8-2, improving their record to 12-3.

Between the two games, the Yanks outhit Cleveland 19-12. Oswaldo Cabrera blasted a home run in the first game, while Juan Soto took one out in the second game.

The two victories on Saturday have Yankees fans fired up. The team has never had a better start through the first 15 games than the one they are off to now.

"We own Cleveland" - one fan posted.

"We are so good" - another fan posted.

"We may never lose another series" - posted another.

The Bronx Bombers came into the new year with huge expectations, and the fanbase is happy to see them live up to them. They have been one of baseball's best to open up the 2024 season.

"It's getting very cold at the top not gonna lie to y'all" - said another fan.

"Another series W.. I'll take it" - said another.

"Best team in baseball" - said another.

As the Yanks have already secured the series win, they can go into Sunday with little worry. However, a series sweep would feel even better for the organization and the fanbase.

The Yankees have crushed expectations early into the new season

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (Image via Getty)

It was a busy offseason for the Yankees this winter. They added big-time players like Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman after missing the postseason in 2023.

So far, the duo has proved their All-Star status, playing well for their new club. Through 15 games, Soto is hitting .333/.458/.544 with three home runs. Stroman has started three games, compiling a 1-1 record with a 2.12 ERA on 17 innings of work.

However, it has not just been the new faces that have turned heads. The young sluggers like Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera have stepped up this season.

Volpe is hitting .353 with two runs after finishing the 2023 season with a .209 batting average. Cabrera has made the most of his time in the starting lineup, hitting three home runs through 11 games, making this a formidable squad.

