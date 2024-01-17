Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes spoke to reporters on Tuesday and shared his confidence in Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound soon due to his exemplary work ethic. Having signed the two-way Japanese phenom on a record deal, he is expected to play on both sides of the ball despite being ruled out of pitching duties for 2024 due to surgery. While Ohtani is not expected to make a return to the mound this year, Gomes believes that his incredible work ethic during rehabilitation will see him throwing for them soon enough.

Shohei Ohtani captured the attention of the baseball world for several weeks at the start of the offseason before he finally decided to sign a historic deal with the LA Dodgers. The $700 million contract that he signed for also includes his pitching abilities in the future, since he will be unable to do so this year.

Gomes spoke to the New York Post on Tuesday and expressed his confidence that Ohtani will return to the mound soon. When asked about Ohtani's expected return to pitching duties in 2025, Gomes replied:

"We couldn't be more confident in betting on the human and how he takes care of himself."

Ohtani was in superhuman form in the first half of the MLB season last year but was then mired by injuries that broke his momentum. His season ultimately ended in September and he went on to have Tommy John surgery after that. This rules him out of pitching duties for next season, though he will take his place in the LA Dodgers lineup.

Shohei Ohtani's dog Dekopin receives honorary US visa

Shohei Ohtani's dog Dekopin became an internet sensation over the winter after the new Los Angeles Dodgers superstar showed him off on social media. The white and brown Dutch Spaniel became an instant hit among sports fans and dog lovers across the globe. Dekopin, better known as "Decoy", has now reportedly received an honorary "visa" from the US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel. The photo in the document features the dog with his details containing all of his owner's accomplishments in the MLB.

