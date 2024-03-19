"We are so cooked this year" - Astros fans react to reports suggesting team was 'seriously' interested in Giants-bound Blake Snell

In a recent article about Houston Astros pitching prospect Hunter Brown, The Athletic's Chandler Rome confirmed the Texans' interest in Blake Snell before his agreement with the San Francisco Giants. Over the past couple of weeks, the market has been red-hot for the reigning Cy Young winner and a number of teams were reported to have made contact.

Now that his move to the Giants has been confirmed, Houston fans shared their reactions on missing out on Snell through social media.

"We are so cooked this year," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Not serious enough," added another.

While the two-time Cy Young winner would be a welcome addition to any team in the MLB, the Houston Astros could have gotten a huge boost out of signing Blake Snell. The 31-year-old LHP is a proven entity in the major leagues and has had some impressive seasons over his eight-year career in the MLB.

It is no coincidence that he has two Cy Young awards under his name and has finished as the ERA leader twice.

Having missed out on Snell, the Astros look like they will give pitching prospect Hunter Brown another shot in the major leagues. Brown has been moving between the minors and the majors in the past two years and continues to impress with his lethal arsenal.

However, he has yet to establish himself as a reliable starter and will be hoping to do exactly that this year.

Astros likely to give Hunter Brown another chance after missing out on Blake Snell

While they may have been serious about signing Blake Snell over the past few days, the Houston Astros were never likely favorites to land him. However, they have been given plenty of reason to be optimistic by young pitcher Hunter Brown.

Having consistently performed in the minors, Brown's next step is to cement his place in the majors, and the Astros desperately need him to make that evolution. Several Houston starters already have injury concerns, meaning Brown is likely to get plenty of chances to prove himself in the MLB.

