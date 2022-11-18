Brian Cashman is feeling the pressure as the club remain at a stalemate over Aaron Judge's contract. The New York Yankees general manager is under heavy pressure after failing to close a contract for arguably the greatest Yankees player since Derek Jeter. The long-time serving executive will prioritize finalizing a deal for Judge as soon as possible.

The Yankees have won 27 World Series titles since 1923, more than any other team in the MLB. Since winning their last championship in 2009, the club has fallen into a bit of a lull. The task of rebuilding this once great franchise is now squarely on the shoulders of Cashman, Hal Steinbrenner and Aaron Boone.

"We'd like to do that together," said Cashman. "Continuing to pursue that World Championship dream."

Yankees fans have been frustrated at the manner in which Judge's contract negotiations have been handled. An offer of seven-years, $213.5 million was swiftly rejected by Judge and his team earlier in the year. Cashman and Steinbrenner have had plenty of time to lock up the four-time All-Star but have failed so far.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "We'd like to do that together. Continuing to pursue that World Championship dream. Certainly want Aaron Judge to be part of that, if he's willing and we can find common ground, despite the competition, then there's more work to be done together"



- Brian Cashman "We'd like to do that together. Continuing to pursue that World Championship dream. Certainly want Aaron Judge to be part of that, if he's willing and we can find common ground, despite the competition, then there's more work to be done together" - Brian Cashman https://t.co/3wqxjdjaih

"'We'd like to do that together. Continuing to pursue that World Championship dream. Certainly want Aaron Judge to be part of that, if he's willing and we can find common ground, despite the competition, then there's more work to be done together'- Brian Cashman" - Yankees Videos

Cashman acknowledged that Judge gambled on himself this season by holding out until free agency. That decision has paid off big time, with Judge's value skyrocketing over the past six months.

The fact that Aaron Judge just won the American League MVP doesn't look good for Cashman. After completing one of the greatest seasons in baseball history, Judge holds all the cards.

Free agent Aaron Judge holds all the cards after a historic 2022 season with the Yankees

Aaron Judge runs back to the dugout in Game 1 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park.

Judge finished the regular season with a .311/.425/.686 slash line and a whopping 1.111 OPS. He broke the American League single-season home run record that was held by Roger Maris for 61 years. Judge also led the MLB in home runs, RBIs, runs, walks, OBP, slugging and OPS.

ESPN @espn



Forever etched in Aaron Judge has won the AL MVPForever etched in @Yankees history Aaron Judge has won the AL MVP 🏆 Forever etched in @Yankees history 👏 https://t.co/1r5cZJJnO0

"Aaron Judge has won the AL MVP Forever etched in @Yankees history" - ESPN

The San Francisco Giants, LA Dodgers and New York Mets are all rumored to be interested in signing Judge.

Brian Cashman will be hoping that he can convince Judge to remain in New York. Otherwise, this long World Series drought may continue for a few more seasons for this once dominant Yankees club.

Poll : 0 votes