"We developed Juan Soto and he turned into a star" - Nationals GM Mike Rizzo’s strong stance on Washington’s role in Mets superstar's success

Few players in MLB history have enjoyed the level of success that Juan Soto has at this stage of their careers. The 26-year-old outfielder has continually proved that he is not only an elite talent but a winner, helping the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 in only his second Major League season.

Ad

Since that time, Juan Soto has continued to thrive, earning 4 All-Star selections and 5 Silver Slugger Awards while also setting an MLB record for the richest contract in league history. The talented outfielder signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets this offseason, something that his former Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo has been happy to see.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The veteran front office executive spoke about his former superstar during an interview on Foul Territory. Rizzo talked about Soto's ability to sign such as massive deal with the New York Mets, however was sure to point out that he was able to add Soto for a much more affordable price tag.

"You're only worth what someone's willing to give you. Someone thought Juan was worth $750 million and he took it and he's one of the great in the game. I love him. I brag about that I was the first one to sign him for alot less than that when he was 16-years-old... We developed him and he developed into a star before our very eyes," Rizzo explained of landing Soto as a teenager.

Ad

Back in 2015, Juan Soto signed as an international free agent, landing himself a $1.5 million signing bonus as part of the deal. It was a quick ascent for Soto, who was only 19-years-old during his rookie season, finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year Award voting behind only Ronald Acuna Jr.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite winning a World Series title with the Washington Nationals and cementing himself as a star, Soto rejected a long-term extension with the club, leading to Mike Rizzo dealing him. The Nats sent Soto to the San Diego Padres in exchange for CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlin Susana, and Luke Voit. Rizzo feels like both sides were winners in the deal.

"I think it worked out great for both sides. The Padres were aggressive and got what they wanted to get and we were in the market to get a bevy of prospects... When you trade a guy like Juan Soto, at his age, with his service time and control left, you'd better get a good haul for him and often times, no matter what you get for him, it's not enough," Rizzo continued.

Ad

Juan Soto and the New York Mets are one of the favorites to win the World Series this season according to FanDuel

Mike Rizzo continued to express how good of a player Juan Soto is, something that the popular sports betting site FanDuel seems to agree with. The site has the New York Mets sitting with the 5th best odds to win the World Series this season as they currently have +1100 odds.

The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers (+240), Atltanta Braves (+950), and Philadelphia Phillies (+1000) are the only National League teams with better odds than the Mets to win it all this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback