"We had to divide and conquer" - Oppenheimer actor Robert Downey Jr. & wife Susan balance historic Oscars weekend kids' baseball games

Famous actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan were triumphant last Sunday as the veteran actor clinched his first-ever Oscar (Best Supporting Actor) for his role in Oppenheimer. However, the couple faced a bigger challenge than RDJ's Academy bid.

Their son Exton, who is 12 years old, had a Little League schedule. At the same time, their nine-year-old daughter Avri had a softball game on the same day as well.

In an interview with People, Downey Jr. shared that he and his wife had to split the duties, with the actor going with Exton while Susan accompanied Avri. The former Iron Man star also added that both their children were starting pitchers for their respective games, making their attendance even more important.

“We had to divide and conquer," RDJ said.

Vanessa Hudgens showcases baby bump on Oscars red carpet and reaps congratulations from baseball community

Vanessa Hudgens, wife of MLB player Cole Tucker, was seen on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The former Disney Channel superstar donned a stunning black gown and flaunted her baby bump.

Hudgens posted the lovely moment on Instagram. This resulted in messages of congratulations from not only celebrities but even the wives and girlfriends of other MLB players.

Vanessa Hudgens on the Oscar red carpet

Hudgens was congratulated by Cody Bellinger's fiancee, Chase Carter. The two have just recently been engaged, having announced it last June.

The former Disney actress received more praises when Landin, wife of former big leaguer Patrick Murphy, expressed her best wishes. Murphy began his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays and is currently playing in NPB for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

