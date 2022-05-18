"WE. DON’T. F***G. KNOW. MAN" "Just fired the hitting coach. Third base coach is next" - Kansas City Royals fans in disbelief after horrible play at the plate, roast the coaching staff for baffling decision

The struggles continue for the Kansas City Royals, who find themselves the butt of the joke once again after a terrible sequence at the plate. After a hit to center that should have loaded the bases, the runner was inexplicably told to run home, where he was easily tagged out by the Chicago White Sox catcher.

Currently fourth in the American League Central, the Kansas City Royals are only one game ahead of the Detroit Tigers and with plays like these, they will remain among the worst teams in the MLB.

The play was posted by Jomboy Media on Twitter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia why tf did he try to score on this why tf did he try to score on this https://t.co/As4VnUKou2

"Why tf did he try to score on this" - @ Jomboy Media

This alternate angle shows the third base coach making the incorrect decision, also posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia omg the third base coach sent him like WHAT omg the third base coach sent him like WHAT https://t.co/t7iZFcSLyB

"omg the third base coach sent him like WHAT" - @ Jomboy Media

The disbelief certainly didn't stop there, nor did the mockery of the third base coach after this disastrous play.

Kansas City Royals fans are relentless

Fans were a lot happier after this homer than they are now.

When you are a fan of a bad team that is not in serious contention for a World Series, a sense of humor is truly your best defense. Losing is not easy. Fans of the Kansas City Royals have taken to roasting themselves and their own coaching staff, and they are very good at it.

This fan, Jeremy Danner, is simply unable to understand what happened on this play.

"WE. DON’T. F****G. KNOW. MAN." - @ Jeremy Danner

This fan predicts a shakeup coming to the coaching staff, shortly after the hitting coach was fired.

Zach @zachtalks1 @JomboyMedia Just fired the hitting coach. Third base coach is next. @JomboyMedia Just fired the hitting coach. Third base coach is next.

"Just fired the hitting coach. Third base coach is next" - @ Zach

The theme of the third base coaches departure from the team was prevalent throughout Twitter.

"3rd base coach is looking for early retirement" - @ Brewers Tracker

Mark Zarybnicky is hoping that this specific play can be used to implement changes to the organization.

Mark Zarybnicky @mzarybnicky @JomboyMedia Jomboy, please lead the charge to blow up this Royals front office/coaching staff. This clip encapsulates how bad they are. @JomboyMedia Jomboy, please lead the charge to blow up this Royals front office/coaching staff. This clip encapsulates how bad they are.

"Jomboy, please lead the charge to blow up this Royals front office/coaching staff. This clip encapsulates how bad they are" - @ Mark Zarybnicky

This Kansas City Royals fan has been through this song and dance before, and is no longer surprised by it.

"My Royals gonna Royal. That's what speed do or something. idk" - @ Matt Harris

Speaking of song and dance, a comparison was made between the third base coach and one of the greatest musicians of all time via this tweet.

"The third base coach" - @ Pollux Troy

Plays like these are always tough to deal with as a player in the game and as a fan at home, and these fans certainly let the Kansas City Royals hear about it.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt