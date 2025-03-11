“We don’t need Jackson Holliday to hit for power” - Orioles manager lays out bold vision for Baltimore star’s role

Brandon Hyde and the Orioles coaching staff have been working on a bold vision for Jackson Holliday throughout spring training to ensure he becomes a full-time fixture on the big league roster next season. The goal is that Baltimore can fully tap into his exceptional talent and reap the rewards for selecting him with the first overall pick in the 2022 Amateur Draft.

Last season, Holliday struggled to secure a full-time role during his first taste of MLB action. It proved to be a short stay after he produced a pair of hits over his first 34 major league at-bats. A change was needed and it came when he was recalled and finished September strong, going 7-for-18 after replacing his leg lift with a toe tap timing mechanism.

Building off the improvement in Sarasota throughout spring training, Holliday has been fine-tuning other aspects of his game — at the request of his manager — to become more polished for the upcoming season. Brandon Hyde spoke about the changes with MASN's Roch Kubatko on Monday.

“He understands the kind of player he is,” Hyde said. “We don’t need him to hit for power."

Baltimore is banking on Holliday to contribute in other areas and help manufacture runs by playing small ball and creating havoc wherever he may roam.

"His game right now is gonna be a game where there’s excitement, and there’s gonna be balls in play — hard line drives, ground balls," Hyde said. "Play really good defense like he can. Be able to manufacture and be able to steal bases when there’s an opportunity. Drag bunt. All those types of things from a team offensive standpoint."

A major jump in overall production from Holliday would help the Orioles compete in a loaded division, where they ended with 91 wins and a second-place finish last season.

Jackson Holliday putting forth a notable spring session

While Jackson Holliday might only be hitting .261 with one extra-base hit over 24 plate appearances, he has been honing his game in spring training. He's stealing bases, hitting to all fields, laying down bunts and doing whatever is necessary to get on base and help his team put runs on the board.

“I think when I’m going good that’s the case, hitting the ball all over the field, hitting fastballs the other way, pulling the off-speed if needed,” Holliday said on Monday, via MASN. “I’m very happy with what I’ve been rolling with lately. Hitting the ball all over the field, creating havoc, that’s just my game. I’ve enjoyed the progress that I’ve made.”

The Orioles ranked in the top 10 defensively last season and Holliday's glove will likely help maintain that standard in 2025. However, excelled production at the plate could be key to keeping Baltimore competitive in a top-heavy AL East pennant race.

