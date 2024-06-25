"We don’t want him anyways"; "He’s never going to have the honor" - Fans react to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stance on potential trade to the Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. does not have a great opinion of the New York Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger once said that he would retire from the game if the Yankees were the only option he had.

Guerrero's stint with the Blue Jays might come to an end when the star hits free agency. With rumors of him joining another team circling, he was asked about his views on a potential Yankees trade.

In an interview posted by the Fireside Yankees, Vladimir Guerrero was asked whether he could end up playing for the Yankees. The slugger responded that he's a professional and would do whatever is necessary.

"That's normal, obviously you know, but it's like I told you. I'm a professional, and I go out on the field to play," Guerrero said.

While Guerrero made his statement clear, Yankees fans recalled the time he spoke out against the organization. Fans took to social media to react to his statement.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X.

"We don’t want him anyways," tweeted one fan.

"He’s never going to have the honor," another wrote.

"Imma be honest he doesn’t even fit well with the Yankees," one fan chimed in.

Comments continued to flow as Yankees fans lashed out at the first baseman.

"So were just gonna forget what he said a year or two ago," another fan wrote.

"Don’t want him," wrote one fan.

"Now, when the jays aren't contenders, he entertains the idea of playing in the Bronx. Yeah, okay!" one fan chipped in.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s monster home run fails to secure Blue Jays win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep for the Blue Jays with a monster shot against the Boston Red Sox as he extended the team's lead to 6-2 with a 471-foot home run.

Guerrero's shot was the longest in his career, but his effort went in vain, as the team squandered their lead to fall to a disappointing 7-6 loss. Guerrero is trailing Ryan Mountcastle in the All-Star voting for the first baseman spot.