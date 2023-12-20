"We are enduring the nonsense saga" "Welp, that stinks" - Red Sox fans disheartened as news emerge of team out of Yamamoto race

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s recent East Coast tour has left Boston Red Sox fans on the edge of their seats. According to Alex Speir of the Boston Globe, the 25-year-old Japanese right-handed pitcher, a sought-after free agent, did not include a visit to Boston during his meetings with various MLB teams.

The Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants, Blue Jays and Phillies reportedly had in-person meetings with Yamamoto, showcasing the competitive landscape for this talented pitcher. His visits to New York, both with the Mets and Yankees, have fueled speculation about potential deals with these teams. However, the absence of a Boston visit intrigued many, leading to the Red Sox being labeled as a "dark horse" in the race for Yamamoto’s signature:

"We‘re enduring the nonsense saga for literally no reason at all. Full Throttle." - posted one fan.

The industry’s insiders, not directly involved in Yamamoto’s free agency, view the Boston Red Sox as potential surprise contenders. Despite the speculation, the specific factor guiding Yamamoto’s decision-making remains unknown. His outstanding performance in the Nippon Professional Baseball and impressive stats, including a 1.16 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 171 innings for the Orix Buffaloes last season, make him a prized catch for MLB teams.

The deadline for MLB teams to finalize their offers is fast approaching

As the Jan. 4 deadline approaches, when MLB teams must finalize their offers, the suspense around Yamamoto’s decision continues. With strong interest from big-market teams like the New York Yankees and LA Dodgers, the Red Sox find themselves trailing in the race, at least for now:

"Welp, this stinks." - added another Red Sox fan.

The pursuit of Yamamoto is crucial for the Boston Red Sox, aiming to revamp their starting rotation for the upcoming season. Rumors had suggested that if the Boston team misses out on Yamamoto, they might turn their attention to Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner. However, recent reports indicate that the Red Sox may not be seriously in the running for Snell or any other elite free-agent pitcher if they lose out on Yamamoto.

The MLB offseason buzz is at its peak, and as Yamamoto mulls over his options in Los Angeles, Boston fans anxiously await news that could reshape their team’s pitching dynamics for the 2024 season.

