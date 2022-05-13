"We can't even beat Baltimore" "You lost a series to the O's?" - St. Louis Cardinals fans react to horrendous series loss to Baltimore Orioles

The St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up a three-game series this afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles defeated the Cardinals by a score of 3-2 and won the series, taking two out of three at Busch Stadium.

Many St. Louis Cardinals fans took their frustrations to Twitter about the team's horrid series loss to one of the worst teams in baseball. This article will take a look at some of the best reactions from today's game.

St. Louis Cardinals fans react to stunning loss to Baltimore Orioles

The St. Louis Cardinals lost the home series in stunning fashion this week. The team showed inconsistent offense as they scored five runs combined in their two losses but exploded for 10 runs in their lone win.

This first reaction to the tough loss was aimed at Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill. O'Neill is struggling to start the season, and one fan thinks it's time to send him down to Triple-A after his performance today.

Rinedog @Rinedog1 @Cardinals O'Neill needs to become roommates with Dejong in Memphis @Cardinals O'Neill needs to become roommates with Dejong in Memphis

"@Cardinals O'Neill needs to become roommates with Dejong in Memphis" - @ Rinedog

This next fan just flat out wants the Cardinals hitting coach fired after the team's horrendous showing on offense today.

"@Cardinals Set up closed door meeting with Jeff Albert and end it with him seen packing his bags" - @ Edman for SS | Gorman for 2B

The next fan can't believe the Cardinals lost the series to the Orioles.

"@Cardinals you lost a series to the O's?, What!?" - @ Swoll-dy Goldy

Tyler O'Neill was doubled off first after a pop fly in the ninth inning with one out and the Cardinals trailing by a run. This Cardinals fan reacted in the most fitting way, saying that Tyler O'Neill is completely lost.

"@Cardinals Tyler O'Neill right now. Completely lost" - @ RG | Luis Rivera | S13epy Fox

The latest fan reaction basically sums up what every fan is thinking.

"@Cardinals We can't even beat Baltimore" - @ Scat Cat

Cardinals drop a disappointing series to Orioles, face Giants this weekend

The Cardinals are now 17-14 on the season and are 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. They will now host the San Francisco Giants this weekend at Busch Stadium for a three-game set.

Jordan Hicks will get the start for the Cardinals on Friday as he goes against Giants pitcher Logan Webb. Hicks is 1-2 with a 3.78 ERA this season. Game time is set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt