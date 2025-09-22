“We failed this dude!” - Fans sympathize as Nolan Arenado reflects on time with Cardinals after potential final game

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado might have played his final regular-season game at Busch Stadium, a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals will be on the road for the remaining regular-season games, with games scheduled against the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs.Earlier in the offseason, the Cardinals openly said they were looking to trade the third baseman, but they couldn't find a suitor, as Arenado stayed along for one final ride. While he's still in team control over the next two seasons, the Cardinals are expected to trade him before the next season begins.After the win on Sunday, Arenado shared his gratitude for his time with the Cardinals. He said he doesn't regret playing in Busch Stadium.Fans on the internet sympathized with the veteran third baseman. One fan wrote:&quot;We failed this dude&quot;&quot;28 will always be my 3rd baseman.❤️&quot; another fan commented.&quot;We're all gonna look back at this era in two ways: 1) how sad it was that they didn't win a single playoff game with Nado/Goldy, and 2) just how amazing Nado was at third. Much respect to him, and I wish him the best,&quot; another fan summed up the emotions.Rich Langston @MRichLangstonLINK@tamar_sher @KMOV We're all gonna look back at this era in two ways: 1) how sad it was that they didn't win a single playoff game with Nado/Goldy, and 2) just how amazing Nado was at third. Much respect to him, and I wish him the best.&quot;Has been SO much fun watching him play. Wish we could have gone all the way during his time here,&quot; another fan added.&quot;He was so amazing to watch. It’s such a travesty the team never won a playoff series with him. I’m glad he was a Cardinal,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;What a class act. Wishing you all the best Nolan,&quot; one fan commented.Nolan Arenado grateful after receiving standing ovation at Busch StadiumNolan Arenado didn't get any plate appearances on Sunday since his inclusion in the starting lineup was ceremonial only. He was introduced to the Busch Stadium crowd for the final time this season before being replaced by Nolan Gorman at third base in the first inning.In the post-game conference, Arenado was grateful for his time in St. Louis, saying that he has no regret after the Colorado Rockies traded him here in Feb. 2021.&quot;Whatever happens, I really enjoyed my time here, and I was really happy I got traded here. I have no regrets about it,&quot; Arenado said. &quot;You know, some people might wonder, but I have zero regrets about my decision to stay when I opted in. I love this place. I loved it. But, you know, change is definitely needed.&quot;The fans are phenomenal. At first, it got a little awkwardly quiet because I don’t think anybody knew what was going on. But then, when I walked off the field, it got a little better -- thank God. The fans have always been great here. They want a winner.&quot;It remains to be seen if the Cardinals can trade Arenado this offseason, even though he has a no-trade clause on his contract, which means the club can't just ship him anywhere without his approval.