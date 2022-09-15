"We are having a family debate and would love your help!" - Right before splitting up, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez sought help from fans to settle a family debate

Popstar Jennifer Lopez and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez were among the most powerful couples in Hollywood. Though the duo didn’t date for long, they maintained a loving relationship, which always made headlines.

Once, A-Rod and J. Lo got into a cute family debate and asked their fans for help. In a picture posted by Rodriguez on social media, J. Lo can be seen posing with A-Rod and her twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In the picture, Max is seen holding an adorable goldendoodle puppy. A-Rod asked fans to help them decide on a name for the new member of the family.

“We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there’s one thing left to decide ... his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help! It’s between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle??? Let us know what you think! Thanks! #LadyGotaBrother #ImAGranddad” – Alex Rodriguez

Lopez married Anthony in 2004 and they split in 2014.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez relationship timeline

The duo started dating in 2017 and would make many public appearances together. A-Rod proposed to Lopez in 2019 in the Bahamas and J. Lo also celebrated her 50th birthday with the Yankees star.

"Visiting JLO Beauty with my JLo beauty ✨🤍" - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez has two daughters Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"This year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us. Even in the most challenging of times, we need to count our blessings and celebrate what we have. Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives." - Alex Rodriguez

Their wedding plans got postponed due to the pandemic and they announced their split in 2021.

Duke v Miami

Lopez, who is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, is now married to actor Ben Affleck. They were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and rekindled their romance in 2021. They got married this year in July.

"Bride and groom #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck celebrated their marriage in the company of friends and family. Both were dressed in custom #RalphLauren." - Ralph Lauren

Rodriguez is regarded as one of the greatest players in MLB history. He is reportedly dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

Edited by Gaelin Leif