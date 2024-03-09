On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants announced they had placed third baseman J.D. Davis on waivers, per FanSided's Robert Murray. With the offseason moves, there was no room for the veteran slugger.

This comes just a week after the club signed free-agent third baseman Matt Chapman. The two sides agreed on a three-year, $54 million contract, making Davis the odd man out.

With Davis being placed on waivers, that means the club could not find a trade partner. Teams were likely waiting for him to be placed on waivers.

Fans were surprised the Giants could not find a trade partner for Davis. He played in 144 games last season, hitting .248/.325/.413 with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs. The 69 RBIs were a career-high, while the 18 homers were the second-highest of his career.

"We couldn't find a trade partner?" one fan posted.

"Why waive him instead of trading? another fan posted.

It will be interesting to see where Davis ends up. He still has the talent to be on a big-league roster.

Who could be interested in acquiring J.D. Davis?

J.D. Davis (Image via Getty)

One thing that has held J.D. Davis back is his glove. He is not regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league, and his work at third base is below average.

With J.D. Martinez, Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria still on the open market, this could hurt Davis' market. Signing either of these players would likely be a more sound move for an organization.

However, there are many teams who could still use a designated hitter or corner infielder coming into the new season. One team that sticks out is the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is currently projected to use Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal at third base. Davis' bat could be valued here to help alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Chicago Cubs are another team that comes to mind when looking at third-base help. They seem committed to letting Christopher Morel take most of the reps at third.

Morel logged five games at third base last season, and while he did well, he was great in the outfield. Signing Davis could relieve some of the pressure from the front office if they do not feel comfortable with Morel at third.

While there was no place for him on the Giants, expect a club to make room for the veteran slugger soon.

