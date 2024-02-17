“We gave him up for Renfroe and a slapd*** prospect?” - When Blake Snell dished an explosive rant after Tommy Pham's Padres trade

Back in 2019, the explosive rant unleashed by current free-agent, Blake Snell became a memorable moment in the history of MLB trades. The catalyst for this tirade? The trade of outfielder Tommy Pham to the San Diego Padres.

The deal, which impressed baseball fans, analysts, and even players, saw Pham depart the Rays in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infield prospect Xavier Edwards.

The drama happened on then Tampa Bay Rays’ ace, Snell’s Twitch stream, providing an unfiltered look into the emotions of a professional athlete reacting to a major roster move. As the news hit, Snell didn’t hold back:

"We gave Pham up for Renfroe and a damn slapd*** prospect?"

The profanity-filled outburst quickly viralized on social media, leaving fans in disbelief and raising eyebrows across the baseball landscape.

Tommy Pham had been one of the most important contributors to the Rays up until 2019.

To add context, Pham wasn’t just any player; he was one of the Tampa Bay Rays’ most valuable and beloved contributors, making the trade a bitter pill for both fans and teammates. Snell’s reaction mirrored the sentiments of many who questioned the logic behind swapping a proven talent for a seemingly lesser-known player and a prospect.

Tommy Pham’s sudden trade from the Rays to the Padres was bitter news to both fans and players.

In the aftermath, Snell, to his credit, recognized the impact of his words and later apologized, acknowledging that his frustration might have been unfairly directed at Edwards, the young prospect included in the trade.

Snell’s emotional response showcased the human side of the business of baseball, where personal connections and camaraderie collide with strategic decisions.

While the dust settled, and apologies were issued, Snell’s reaction to the trade remains engraved in the annals of bizarre baseball moments, and a testament to the passion and unpredictability that makes baseball so captivating.

“I’m not trying to belittle a minor leaguer,” Snell said. “It’s just super-rude toward that guy. That kid didn’t deserve me calling him a slapdick, let’s be honest ... Tommy’s the man, bro. It’s just hella stupid.”

