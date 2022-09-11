“We are in good hands” “What a legendary beginning” - Texas Rangers fans find new hero in Josh Jung after top prospect blasts homer in first career at-bat against Toronto Blue Jays

It seems like Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung is clairvoyant.

When he was 11 years old, Jung told his parents that he would hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat. 13 years later, his prophecy turned into reality.

Jung made history with his very first swing by hitting a home run in his first major league at-bat. His debut homer against the Toronto Blue Jays traveled a Statscast-projected 388 feet over the left-center-field wall.

Josh Jung has etched his name in Texas Rangers history already

The Rangers promoted Jung from Triple-A Round Rock earlier this week and he hardly needed any time to make the headlines.

Josh Jung has etched his name in Texas Rangers history already

Josh Jung joined Jurickson Profar in becoming only the second player in Rangers history to hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat. Profar homered in his first at-bat against the erstwhile Cleveland Indians in 2012.

Josh Jung is the second player in Rangers history to hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat. The only other to do it was Jurickson Profar on 9/2/12 at CLE.

Joey Gallo, while he didn’t homer in his first at-bat, went deep in his Rangers debut back in 2015.

Jung finished the night 2-for-4 to cap off an impressive MLB debut. The Rangers, however, went down 4-3 to the Blue Jays. Speaking after the game, Jung said:

“Absolutely, I was still nervous. I was just trying to control my heart rate the whole time. I think that was the biggest key for me tonight, was just keeping the heart rate down. To just breathe, soak it all in, and I just got some good pitches to hit.”

Jung also joined Anderson Tejeda in becoming the only two players in Rangers history to homer and steal base in their Major League debut. Including Jung, only 12 players in MLB history have accomplished that feat.

And the best part of it was that Jung's father was in the stands to witness it all on Friday.

And the best part of it was that Jung's father was in the stands to witness it all on Friday.

The 24-year-old suffered a huge setback in spring training after tearing his left shoulder labrum while lifting waits.

He has been limited to only 23 games in Triple-A this term as a result, averaging .273/.321/.525 with six homers, seven doubles, 24 RBIs and 15 runs.

