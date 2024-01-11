"We got a great chance to win a World Series" - Dodgers' Dino Ebel discusses Shohei Ohtani and expectations around stacked team

Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel has great expectations from the team after the club splurged big to acquire top free agents off the market. The LA Dodgers signed the Japanese duo of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to blockbuster deals this offseason. This will leave the LA Dodgers with the most favorable odds to win the World Series in the upcoming season.

Recently, the third base coach appeared on SportsNet LA to discuss Ohtani and expectations for the stacked team:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, Shohei is one of the best players in the world," Ebel said. "What a great person; he cares, like everyone knows now. He's all about winning. I was happy to see him the other day in the stadium, happy to see them working out.

"I told Shohei that you don't know how happy we are as an organization; the LA fans love you. We got a great chance to win the World Series, and I'm so happy that he's going to be a part of it."

Since Shohei won't be available to pitch in 2024, Ebel mentioned that this would help him concentrate on damaging the plate while also taking proper care of his arm so that he can tune in his two-way abilities in 2025.

Dino Ebel's managerial career

Ebel began his managerial career at San Bernardino in 1997, taking over the team late in the season. In 1998, he led the rookie-level Pioneer League's Great Falls Dodgers to a 40-35 record. He was the manager of the Yakima Bears of the Class A-Short-Season Northwest League in 1999.

Dino Ebel went back to San Bernardino and led them to the California League title in 2000. The following year, he posted a 75-63 record with the Wilmington Waves of the Class A South Atlantic League. He served as the manager of the Jacksonville Suns until 2004.

Ebel joined the Los Angeles Angels organization in 2005 as the coach of the PCL's Salt Lake Stingers, who went 79-65. After long-time bench coach Joe Maddon departed the LA Angels to manage the Tampa Bay Rays, Ebel was named to Mike Scioscia's coaching staff as the third base coach.

Interestingly, Ebel served on the bench and witnessed the rookie season of Ohtani unfold at Anaheim. He joined the LA Dodgers in November 2018, as the third base coach.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.