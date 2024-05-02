“We got punched in the face" - Gleyber Torres gives honest opinion after Yankees series loss to Orioles in key AL matchup

Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees are coming off a rough series against their division rivals, the Baltimore Orioles. It was a four-game series, and the Bronx Bombers could only muster up one win.

The offense looked stagnant in the series. After not having a problem pushing runs across the board, the Yanks combined to score just eight runs total, two in each game. Baltimore outscored them 13-8.

The series dominance put Baltimore ahead of the Yanks in the American League East for the time being. It was not how the team wanted to come out and perform against a division rival, and Torres would be the first person to say that.

"We got punched in the face. We have to figure out a way to beat them" - said Torres.

Torres is certainly right, the Yankees will have to figure out how to beat the Orioles. These two squads meet up three more times throughout the season.

The Yanks must get it going again at the plate. On Friday, they left seven runners on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. You will not win many games in this league leaving that many on base.

Gleyber Torres did all he could to lift the Yankees past the Orioles on Thursday, but it was not enough

Heading into Thursday's matchup with the Orioles, the Yankees had a chance to split the series. Things would have looked a lot better if they did, but they could not get the job done.

Gleyber Torres was a bright spot for the team in their loss. He went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the sixth inning. That marked his first home run of the season, and he can now breathe easy.

Carlos Rodon got the start for the Yanks, and it would end up being his worst start of the season. He would only last four innings, giving up seven runs on six hits, which included three home runs.

The bottom of the order also did not come through for the Bronx Bombers on Thursday. They combined to go 0-for-16, or 0-for-18 if you include Aaron Judge's donut.

The Yanks will try and shake this series loss off and gear up to take on the Detroit Tigers at home. Given how Detroit has been playing, this is a club the team should not sleep on.

