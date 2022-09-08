“We gotta keep doing this to teams like this!” “10 game win streak starts now”- New York Mets fans optimistic after the team snaps their three-game losing streak with a win against Pittsburgh Pirates

Earlier today, the New York Mets won the first game of their doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets wound up winning the game 5-1, finally snapping their three-game losing streak against sub .500 teams.

The New York Mets attacked early, scoring one in the top of the first thanks to a sacrifice fly by Jeff McNeil. The game remained scoreless by both teams for the next three innings.

The Mets then exploded for four runs in the fourth thanks to a rally. Tyler Naquin belted a three-run home run to deep center field. Eduardo Escobar followed with a solo shot to right-center. Although Pittsburgh did put up one in the sixth, it was simply not enough.

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt earned his 13th win on the mound this season. Bassitt threw seven innings, giving up one earned run and striking out 10 batters. Reliever Seth Lugo also threw two scoreless innings to close out the game.

Jason Tígno @jabot97 @Mets @DKSportsbook Congratulations on beating a garbage team, now keep doing it the rest of the month @Mets @DKSportsbook Congratulations on beating a garbage team, now keep doing it the rest of the month

The win was crucial for the Mets as they snapped their three-game losing streak. Despite having one of the easiest schedules in the month of September, the Mets lost two to the Washington Nationals and one to Pittsburgh. Losing to mediocre teams like this during a playoff race is not a good look for the Mets. Thankfully, they won today and they are looking forward to their second win tonight.

Chris @KRNG_Chris @Mets @DKSportsbook Win the rest of the series and this little blip will be forgotten @Mets @DKSportsbook Win the rest of the series and this little blip will be forgotten

New York is also in a tight playoff race with the Atlanta Braves, who are just 0.5 games back. Despite holding a lead as large as 12 earlier in the season, Atlanta has been red hot this second half.

Daniel C @DanClarkIsHere @Mets @DKSportsbook Braves were only tied for 1st for 10 hours. Back where they belong in 2nd place. @Mets @DKSportsbook Braves were only tied for 1st for 10 hours. Back where they belong in 2nd place.

These final few weeks are going to be a true test for both teams. Both have relatively easy schedules for the next three weeks as well.

Are the New York Mets going to take home the National League East?

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

If this question had been asked three months ago, the answer would have been easy. Earlier this season, it seemed like a forgone conclusion that the Mets were going to win the NL East. However, the Atlanta Braves quickly caught up to New York and could take the division lead in a few games.

The rest of their schedules are both easy for them, with the only tough matchup for either team being each other. The final series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves could very easily decide the division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif