“We are so grateful and excited”- Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria announces pregnancy with adorable baby bump photo

Veteran Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen and his wife Maria are expecting their fourth child. Maria announced this via a post on Instagram. The post showcases Mrs. McCutchen with her three kids touching her baby bump, while the background showcases a brightly lit tree, along with two stuffed polar bear toys on either side of the tree.

"Baby number 4 We are so grateful and excited for another little princess to join our family! Coming early March" - mariamccutchen

When he was a part of the Pirates' "Cannonball Crew" in 2009, Andrew McCutchen and Maria first met at PNC Park. As the two got to know one another, a romantic relationship began.

On the December 11, 2013 edition of The Ellen Degeneres Show, Andrew proposed to her after a few years of courtship. When she eventually answered yes, they were married in 2014. Since then, they have been a couple.

Together, Andrew and Maria have three kids, with the latest one due in March 2024. On November 27, 2017, Steel Stefan, their first son, was born. On December 24, 2019, Armani, their second son, was born. On October 25, 2021, their lone daughter, Ave Maria, was born.

"Ceremony with Phillies and Marlins holding fabric for unity with social distancing. Andrew McCutchen and his wife Maria came up with the idea to demonstrate the need for change with racial injustice" - JClarkNBCS

Andrew McCutchen re-signs with the Pirates

Andrew McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Pirates on Wednesday, December 20. He said that he hopes to play, at least, two more years with the team and retire as a Pirate.

As the CF veteran gears up to play his 15th season in the MLB, he hopes to be impactful next season.

"Congratulations to Andrew McCutchen on career hit no. 2,000!" - MLB

McCutchen's time has come. He has categorically stated that he would want to have this chance in Pittsburgh, the city that helped him establish himself as the sport's face in an area that is passionate about sports. He will have at least another year, if not longer, to accomplish it.

