"We grew up together" - Shane Bieber's wife Kara pens heartwarming message to Guardians after $26M ace joins Blue Jays

To bolster their pitching staff, AL East leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays, acquired right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline. MLB's Instagram posted about the move on Thursday."Blue Jays reportedly acquire RHP Shane Bieber from Guardians, per multiple reports including MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman." MLB posted. Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, penned a heartwarming message bidding the city of Cleveland and the Guardians organization farewell. Kara is looking forward to her husband's new chapter in Toronto."Words can't really cover how thankful I am for our time in Cleveland. The last 8 years have been something so special, because of you guys. We grew up here. Thank you @cleguardians.""Although I'm still processing everything, we're really excited for our next chapter. 🇨🇦 @bluejays," Kara Bieber sharedScreenshot of Kara Bieber's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)Prior to the 2025 season, Bieber signed a two-year, $26 million contract, per Spotrac, to keep him under team control through 2026, The Blue Jays will be hoping to help Shane Bieber get back to his best after return from Tommy John surgeryShane Bieber has not pitched in the major since April 2024, the Blue Jays' acquisition of the righty appears to a bit of a gamble. However, if Toronto are successful in helping Bieber get back to his best, the trade could prove to be a great business. Before he underwent Tommy John surgery, Bieber was outstanding for the Guardians. The 30-year-old earned himself two All-Star selections, a Gold Glove award, and an AL Cy Young award in 2020, among several other honors during his time at Progressive Field.As per insider Ben Nicholson-Smith, Bieber is scheduled to arrive at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday, after which he will sit down with the Blue Jays' coaching staff to determine the next steps.A few rehab starts in the minor leagues will be necessary to gauge his command and fitness levels before he makes his much-anticipated return.