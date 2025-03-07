"We are grown a** men" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sets the tone for his walk year with Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. underlined his mentality for the 2025 campaign as he heads into his final season before becoming a free agent at the end of the year.

Ad

The 25-year-old doesn't want his contract situation to affect his teammates because the players are all focused on winning for the Blue Jays and not really concerned about their personal goals once the season starts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. Since then, he has established himself as one of the premier right-handed hitters in the game with four straight All-Star Game appearances.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a short interview with MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. He shared the mindset of the Blue Jays for the 2025 season with his potential free agency hanging over the team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not only for me, but for my teammates. I don't want you to be asking my teammate, 'Oh, is he going to stay here? Is he going to leave?'"

He continued:

"We are grown a** men here, and we understand the business," he said. "So when the season starts, we're playing for wins. We're not playing anything else. That's my point. All the guys, the new guys, try to play with his mind clean and try to play to win the World Series."

Ad

The Blue Jays held high expectations at the start of the previous season as well, but they missed out on the playoffs after a disappointing campaign.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. compares free agent contracts from his father's generation

Vladir Guerrero Jr.'s father also played in Canada with the Montreal Expos (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admitted that having a father who had a long and highly successful career in the MLB has helped him to better understand and navigate the business side of his career during the offseason.

Ad

"Yes, because I saw my dad," Guerrero Jr. said. "I was with my dad, with his contract, and all that stuff. Different years and different type of money."

"Right now, like I told him, I just focus on the team," he added. "I'm here now, and I just try to help the team to win."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grew up in the Dominican Republic, but the Toronto Blue Jays slugger also holds Canadian citizenship. He was born in the country while his father was playing for the now-defunct Montreal Expos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback