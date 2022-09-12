"We interrupt your football Sunday to remind you that Shohei Ohtani is quite possibly the best baseball player we’ve ever seen" - MLB podcaster in awe of Shohei Ohtani's magnificent 2022 campaign

Shohei Ohtani continues on his magical quest to defend his American League MVP Award. Ohtani, who has basically dragged his team by himself, just hit his 34th home run of the year. In a 12-4 losing effort against the Houston Astros, Ohtani launched a 388-foot bomb into right field off Luis Garcia.

The Angels managed to grab the lead in the first thanks to Ohtani's blast. However, they would crumble in the following innings as their pitching crew surrendered 12 runs in the process.

Not lost in translation, though, is the admiration shown by supporters and neutrals alike for Ohtani. Up to this point, baseball fans are divided on whether it's Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge who needs to bag the MVP award this year. Nonetheless, a particular baseball personality and podcaster has shown his support for 'Shotime.'

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis We interrupt your football Sunday to remind you that Shohei Ohtani is quite possibly the best baseball player we’ve ever seen. We interrupt your football Sunday to remind you that Shohei Ohtani is quite possibly the best baseball player we’ve ever seen. https://t.co/C64Gh3fFlx

"We interrupt your football Sunday to remind you that Shohei Ohtani is quite possibly the best baseball player we’ve ever seen." - @ Jared Carrabis

Jared Carrabis, who is arguably the most famous podcaster in the MLB sphere, expressed his regards for Ohtani. Carrabis is a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan as he hails from the area. But he cannot help but be amazed at how Ohtani has performed in the past season up to this point.

Ohtani hits a home run and a double as a distraction the day after pitching. 🦄 @Jared_Carrabis Normal starting pitchers get a massage for recovery the day after pitching.Ohtani hits a home run and a double as a distraction the day after pitching. 🦄 @Jared_Carrabis Normal starting pitchers get a massage for recovery the day after pitching. 😌Ohtani hits a home run and a double as a distraction the day after pitching. 🦄

Woogie @REALwoganowski @Jared_Carrabis Would you say he is the most valuable? @Jared_Carrabis Would you say he is the most valuable?

Shohei Ohtani smacked 34 home runs and 88 RBIs while also sporting a 2.55 ERA with a 12-8 record through 24 starts this year.

Shohei Ohtani's one of a kind season

Much has been said about his accolades and awards, but many fail to grasp the gravity and rarity of his feats.

Never has a two-way player been this dominant in the league since the great Babe Ruth himself. It's still a hotly debated topic of whether he should repeat as MVP. However, Ohtani made it clear that what he was after was to help his team win and not the individual accolades.

Both Ohtani and Aaron Judge are deserving of the AL MVP award. But the way that the Japanese superstar has carried the load on both sides shouldn't be overlooked.

