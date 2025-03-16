"We joked that he looked like the Michelin Tire baby" - When Aaron Judge's adoptive father opened up about Yankees superstar's childhood

Aaron Judge is one of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball, but his path to stardom was a bit different than many others in the league. Judge was adopted by Patty and Wayne Judge at an early age, and it was their love and guidance that allowed him to have a successful life.

Ad

In an article that was published in the New York Post on March 11, 2015, Kevin Kernan was able to hear the thoughts of Aaron Judge and his parents. Wayne Judge said that he knew at an early age that their son was different from other babies.

"We kind of joked that he looked like the Michelin Tire baby,’’ his father said. “It wasn’t long before the four ounces of formula was just the appetizer and it had to be the formula with the oatmeal to pacify him.’’

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the interview, Aaron Judge also spoke about the impact his adopted parents had on him and how much he appreciated their gift of adoption.

“My parents are amazing, they’ve taught me so many lessons,’’ Aaron said. “I honestly can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me.’’

Back in 2015, Judge was just one of the many talented prospects in the Yankees system. He has come a long way from once being compared to Giancarlo Stanton.

Ad

“People have said, ‘Oh, the next Stanton,’ but I’m just trying to be the best Judge I can be every day,’’ Aaron said. “I’ve always been about the team aspect of baseball, pass the baton and keep it rolling.’’

Aaron Judge receives praise from new teammate Paul Goldschmidt

Aaron Judge is the captain of the New York Yankees and he sets the tone for everyone in the clubhouse. The Yankees have many new players this season, forcing Judge to set a good example every single day.

Ad

Veteran Paul Goldschmidt is one of those new players and he spoke about Judge on WFAN's "Evan and Tiki" radio show.

Ad

"Just knowing the type of, not only player but person, he is, and for him to be the captain here, you know that it's top-notch. And he has high expectations for himself and the guys around him. So, he's a great leader, he has got such a great reputation, and is obviously a great player," Goldschmidt said. (3:12)

Aaron Judge has come a long way since his adoption days, but he will always be thankful for getting an opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback