Aaron Judge's new teammate gives insight into Yankees captain's leadership approach

Aaron Judge's new teammate Paul Goldschmidt recently shared insights into the 2x American League MVP's leadership approach on Tuesday. According to Goldschmidt, the Yankees captain has high expectations for not only himself but his teammates too.

Goldschmidt joined the Yankees as a free agent on Dec. 30, 2024, with a one-year, $12,500,000 deal. A seven-time All-Star, the 37-year-old was the National League MVP in 2022.

During Tuesday's episode of WFAN's "Evan and Tiki" sports radio show, Goldschmidt shared insights about Aaron Judge's leadership approach, Goldschmidt said:

"Just knowing the type of, not only player but person, he is, and for him to be the captain here, you know that it's top-notch. And he has high expectations for himself and the guys around him. So, he's a great leader, he has got such a great reputation, and is obviously a great player" [3:12]

Goldschmidt and Judge were friends even before they became teammates. They connected through mutual friends and became close enough to talk about hitting and facing certain pitchers.

Austin Wells hails the Yankees captain Aaron Judge's stance after the team lifts facial hair policy

The New York Yankees lifted their long-standing facial hair policy in February, reportedly due to their recent trade acquisition, Devin Williams, expressing displeasure.

Despite being allowed to grow a beard, Aaron Judge chose not to do so. Judge's stance was appreciated by his teammate Austin Wells, who spoke highly of his captain's stance during his appearance on Corey Kluber and Tyler Casagrande's "Casa De Klub" podcast.

"I think, well, like, you look at Judgy (Aaron Judge), he's like, 'I'm not growing a beard out," Wells said. "Like, as the captain of the team. I love that. Like, I love that he's like, 'I'm a Yankee. I've always been a Yankee. This has been what I've known, and this is what I'm going to do. I'm not going to change just because I'm allowed to now. He is sticking to what he wants to do." [11:08]

Wells also chose not to grow a beard. The 2x American League MVP considers it a privilege to don pinstripes and sees the clean-shaven appearance a part of it. Wells pointed out that the tradition meant something big for his captain, whom he admires a lot. Thus, he felt it was only right for him to follow his captain's lead.

