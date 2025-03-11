"Aaron Judge is sticking to what he wants to do" - Austin Wells makes stance clear after Yankees lift facial hair restrictions

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge chose to stay clean-shaven despite the Bronx Bombers lifting their decades-old facial hair policy. The 2x AL MVP's stance has influenced his teammate Austin Wells.

Wells is the catcher for the Yankees. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut in 2023 and was third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2024, behind teammate Luis Gil and the Orioles' Colton Cowser.

On Monday, Wells appeared on the Casa De Klub, hosted by 2x Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and former Arizona Wildcat Tyler Casagrande. Like Judge, Wells also has not grown facial hair and faced a question about it on the interview.

He replied (11:07):

"I think, well, like, you look at Judgy [Aaron Judge], he's like, 'I'm not growing a beard out.' Like, as the captain of the team. I love that. Like, I love that he's like, 'I'm a Yankee. I've always been a Yankee. This has been what I've known, and this is what I'm going to do. I'm not going to change just because I'm allowed to now. He is sticking to what he wants to do."

With the team captain staying true to tradition, Wells felt motivated to follow the lead. The 25-year-old admitted being influenced, saying:

"That's why I'm also more hesitant to do it because, you know, I want to be able to support him too...you know, and like I was saying, it's a privilege. So for him, it means something to him, and he's our captain. And that's what I want to do and be, you know, that. Like, I want to go and support him."

The 2024 AL ROY finalist hailed Aaron Judge, saying the Yankees captain was the best teammate and captain he has ever played with.

Aaron Judge responds to hilarious question of growing James Harden-esque beard

In a recent interview with former GM Steven Phillips for MLB Network Radio, Aaron Judge was asked whether he would grow a beard like NBA superstar James Harden since the Yankees had lifted their facial hair policy.

Judge had already shared his feelings about growing a beard and he reiterated it, saying:

"Oh, if I could grow it, maybe. But, you know, I got drafted by the Yankees, grew up a Yankee. The guys before me, this is how they were. I just want to keep that tradition."

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Devin Williams was the key reason behind lifting the facial hair policy. Williams sported a beard during his time with the Brewers and had to shave it off when they traded him to the Yankees. The relief pitcher shared his frustration about it with the front office and it resulted in the rule change.

