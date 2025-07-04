US President Donald Trump greeted Boston Red Sox players at the Oval Office on Thursday ahead of their July 4 weekend series in Washington, D.C.

White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin shared the video, leaving fans confused on why the Red Sox players were invited to the White House.

“We just letting anyone in the White House?” one fan asked.

“Why is a team that is 43-45 at the White House?” another confused fan wanted to know the details.

“Why is Boston Red Sox in Oval Office? Dodgers won the World Series last year,” one fan took issue why the Red Sox were in the Oval Office without winning the World Series.

Reactions continued with questions, with some taking a jibe at the outfits as well.

“WHY are they all dressed so badly?” another asked.

“What did they do exactly?” another wrote.

“Why are they there? Is this from 2019?” one fan asked if the footage is from 2019 when the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series.

Some fans wondered if the clip was recycled from 2019. It was the last time the Red Sox visited the White House after they won the 2018 World Series. But SI confirmed newer players like Abraham Toro and Wilyer Abreu were present, proving this was not a throwback video.

Why did the Red Sox visit the Oval Office to greet Donald Trump?

According to both SI’s Sam Connon and M Sports’ Greg Portman, this gathering was not an official White House ceremony.

Because they were in DC for their upcoming series against the Washington Nationals, to make the most of their off day, some Red Sox players took a private White House tour, where they unexpectedly encountered Trump.

The Dodgers, who won the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees, were actually the team who were officially invited to the White House. They visited the Oval Office in April.

