"We just own the Padres simple as that" "Padres got the worst pitching staff in the league" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to Freddie Freeman homer against Padres

With the sun still up on the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers lit up the sky, regardless of the time of day. They soundly defeated the San Diego Padres in today's game 7-2.

The Dodgers opened up with an early assault. They blasted three home runs in the very first inning, courtesy of Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Justin Turner.

Padres starter Yu Darvish had a nightmare of a start. He ended his six innings of work having given up five runs. Three of them were in the aforementioned first inning.

Freeman blasted his tenth homer this year, via a 374-foot blast to right field.

Will Smith followed suit in the very next at-bat. The catcher blasted his fifth dinger in his last 11 games. Justin Turner also converted a blast in the first inning, his seventh of the season. The team's opening salvo brought the Los Angeles Dodgers' faithful some delight.

The win gave the Dodgers a 49-28 record and a cushion over the Padres. Los Angeles is now 3.5 games ahead of San Diego in the National League West standings. The Padres and their pitching have been subpar as of late. They've won just four of their last ten games.

Freddie Freeman finished the game going 2-for-3 with a homer, an RBI, and two runs. Justin Turner finished the game going 2-for-3, as well, with his home run and two RBIs. Starter Tyler Anderson was superb, as he went 6.1 innings and only gave up one run while striking out six.

Freddie Freeman has been dominating the headlines of the baseball world for the past few weeks. It started off with his emotional return in Atlanta.

It, then, spiraled into a controversial report from MLB insiders that he dropped the agency that represents him. This was due to Casey Close, his lead agent, allegedly not disclosing to him the final offer that could have kept him in Atlanta.

It was all in the past now, to Freeman, at least. The first baseman is zoned in and looks solely focused on helping the Dodgers win another World Series title this year.

The Padres, meanwhile, can't seem to get one past the Dodgers. At least, not in recent memory.

The Dodgers have had their number as of late. San Diego has lost 13 of their last 14 games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After a few hiccups last week, especially at the hands of the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers are back to their winning ways. They have stringed up three straight victories and now boast the best record in the National League.

It goes without saying that their fans were elated after their statement win against their California rivals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have another go at the San Diego Padres tomorrow as they gun for a sweep. The Padres, meanwhile, are trying to avoid losing more ground in the National League West.

