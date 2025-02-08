“We have just started talking” – Dave Roberts drops update on Dodgers contract talks amid high expectations for 2025

Dave Roberts is coming into the final season of his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been with the club for the last nine years, putting together an impressive 851-506 record.

The organization would love to keep him in charge and Roberts would love to stay in L.A. The front office stated getting an extension done was one of their top priorities in the winter.

Roberts revealed on the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney that he and the front office are going over their options. The two sides have just started the extension talks.

"We have just started talking and so I think for me, I'm hopeful but I'm going to focus on winning games, I'm going to focus on getting better as a manager, getting our guys prepared for Opening Day, for this great season to win another championship," said Roberts.

While the two sides are talking, Roberts is not going to let that be the focus. He knows he has a job to do and that is to get his guys ready to defend their World Series title victory in 2024.

"It's about value and I just love this organization, but yeah you want to feel you're valued, absolutely" said Roberts.

However, at the end of the day, this is Robert's livelihood. While he gets his team ready to compete, he will be hoping the front office can show him he means a ton to the organization.

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers have been flying high

Los Angeles Dodgers - Dave Roberts (Photo via IMAGN)

Dave Roberts has done a lot for the Dodgers. He has been vital in bringing them success over the years and how they have become MLB's juggernaut in a few short seasons.

When you look back at his .618 win percentage throughout his career, he ranks as one of the best. He holds the best winning percentage out of any active manager and is ranked sixth all-time.

Roberts is the epitome of what makes managers in this sport great. He develops and maintains a relationship with all his players and has a knack for getting the most out of his guys.

There are very few people who ever have anything bad to say about Roberts, either. He is one of the best at what he does and that is a reason why he and his team have become so such a feared organization.

