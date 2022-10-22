"We didn't just swap wives, we swapped lives" - When two Yankees pitchers executed the wackiest trade in MLB history

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman has been responsible for some of the biggest trades over the years, but even he couldn’t have envisioned a deal as wild as this.

Former Yankees pitchers Mike Kekich and Fritz Peterson became the centerpiece of media attention after the two decided to swap wives. The bizarre trade took place in the summer of 1972 before it was made public ahead of the 1973 season.

Kekich played for the Yankees between 1969 and 1973. He compiled an unimpressive 31-32 record with a 4.31 ERA.

Peterson, on the other hand, notched better numbers. He was a starter for the Bronx Bombers between 1966 and 1974. He had a 109-106 record with a 3.10 ERA in 288 games. He went 20-11 in 1970 and made it to the All-Star Game.

How did the two Yankees find themselves in such a bizarre conundrum?

Both players lived in New Jersey with their families and were good friends. The Kekichs and the Patersons were invited to a party on a Saturday night. Both couples arrived separately, but on the way out, Peterson’s wife, Marilyn, left with Kekich and Kekich’s wife, Susanne got in the car with Peterson.

Both couples met at a diner after the party before heading home. They had so much fun that they decided to do it again the next night. Eventually, Peterson fell for Fritz's wife and Fritz fell for Peterson’s.

Fritz and Peterson were having so much fun with their newfound arrangement that they decided to make it permanent, thus officially swapping wives ahead of the 1973 campaign.

The swap wasn't just limited to the two wives heading in opposite directions. Fritz and Peterson's children and family dogs were also involved in the bizarre trade.

"On this day in 1973, New York Yankees pitchers Mike Kekich and Fritz Peterson made a stunning declaration—the left-handers announced that they had traded wives, children, and family dogs." - Baseball Reference

Following their announcement, the story spread like rapid wildfire across newspapers, television and radio stations. Kekich was traded to the erstwhile Cleveland Indians that June. Fritz retired in 1976. The two families then went their separate ways.

Fritz and Susanne are still married, but Kekich and Marilyn’s romance fizzled out and they split.

