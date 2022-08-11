“We just swept the only team worse than us” “first sweep in a while” - Los Angeles Angels fans react to team narrowly escaping loss in 12th to sweep struggling Oakland Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics faced off in what became an exciting game. The game was tied at 3-3 after nine innings. Ultimately, the Angels were able to escape with a victory in the 12th inning. The Angels have now won three games in a row as they swept a struggling Oakland Athletics team.

"SWWWEEP!!!!!!!" -@Angels

The Angels' record has now improved to 49-63. They are 22.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West standings. The team's record may not be where many fans and players would like it to be. But fans have to respect the team's perseverance. Fans are having some fun with the fact that the team beat one of the few teams in the American League with a record worse than theirs.

Lincolonel @lincolone @Angels We just swept the only team worse than us. LET'S GOOOO! @Angels We just swept the only team worse than us. LET'S GOOOO! https://t.co/0sj4PyNpT0

The sweep marks the first time the Angels have swept a team in a three-game series since April 28, when they swept the Cleveland Guardians.

It was quite a long wait for fans to see the team sweep someone.

The Angels have struggled mightily for most of the season. The same can be said for the Oakland Athletics. Angels fans want the two teams to face off against one another to help the Angels record out.

Joby @Joby1215 @Angels @Athletics what you doing this weekend? We need wins so how about another series? @Angels @Athletics what you doing this weekend? We need wins so how about another series?

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jaime Barria had an excellent showing, going three innings and allowing zero earned runs. Barria's ERA now sits at an impressive 2.52.

Randy @USHistoryR @Angels Time to recognize that Jamie Barria is a very good pitcher… @Angels Time to recognize that Jamie Barria is a very good pitcher…

Despite the series sweep, some fans want the Angels to change ownership.

Other fans would rather have the team lose on purpose to get a better draft pick. As a fan, this is hard to root for. No matter the record, you should always want your team to win.

Overall, this was a great series for the Angels. Hopefully, for the team and fans, they can build on this momentum for the rest of the season.

Los Angeles Angels: What's on Tap?

Jose Suarez pitches during a Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics game.

Following the teams' series in Oakland, the Angels will travel home to face off against the Minnesota Twins. The game times and schedule for the upcoming homestand can be seen below.

Date Team Time (EDT) 8/12 vs. Minnesota Twins 9:38 PM 8/13 vs. Minnesota Twins 9:07 PM 8/14 vs. Minnesota Twins 4:07 PM 8/15 vs. Seattle Mariners 9:38 PM 8/16 vs. Seattle Mariners 9:38 PM 8/17 vs. Seattle Mariners 4:07 PM

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe