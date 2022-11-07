The Houston Astros weren't the only team who enjoyed the spoils of their victory—"Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale did as well. After the Astros clinched the title in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies, the businessman who specializes in furniture was paid out with the biggest prize in betting in American history.

Mattress Mack hauled in a total of $75 million in winnings after placing bets on different sportsbook platforms. McIngvale's biggest payout was with the Caesars Sportsbook platform wherein he won $30 million. It stemmed from a $3 million bet he made at the beginning of the season with a 10/1 odds.

In a statement from Caesars Sportsbook CEO Ken Fuchs, the executive congratulated the furniture chain owner for his winnings.

Patrick Everson @PatrickE_Vegas "What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to @MattressMack , for $30,000,000." – @CaesarsSports / Caesars Digital COO Ken Fuchs, after the Astros win the World Series, 4-2. "What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to @MattressMack, for $30,000,000." – @CaesarsSports / Caesars Digital COO Ken Fuchs, after the Astros win the World Series, 4-2.

In a hilarious tweet, McIngvale alluded to his betting success:

@MattressMack @MattressMack How tweet it is 75 million How tweet it is 75 million https://t.co/btaCd8bYY6

McIngvale also placed wagers with Wynnbet, BetMGM, Barstool, Unibet, and Betfred ranging from $1 million to $2 million individually per sportsbook. Needless to say, Mattress Mack will have a good night's sleep after all receiving all of his payouts.

Mattress Mack's humanitarian efforts.

Born James Franklin McIngvale on February 11, 1951, in Starkville, Mississippi, the now furniture chain owner is known for his kind deeds, especially for the folks of Houston.

During the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey, McIngvale opened all of his stores to the public for them to seek refuge. The 71-year-old again replicated this in 2019 when Tropical Storm Imelda flooded the city.

In the midst of the Texas power crisis in 2021, McIngvale once again opened the doors of his stores to the public to shield them from the cold.

