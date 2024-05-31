"We all know that he’s going to hit” – Astros manager says team trying to change things up to get Alex Bregman out of early-season slump

Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman has not looked like himself this season. The two-time All-Star is currently hitting .218/.280/.360 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in.

Manager Joe Espada has tried to shake things up by moving Bregman around in the lineup. He was moved to the five-spot in the lineup earlier this week and has gone 5-for-12 with two home runs since.

Espada is happy to see his slugger getting his feet underneath him. He feels Bregman has been unlucky this season, hitting balls hard, but right at defenders. Espada is not worried about Bregman's offense at all.

"The last time I put him in the five-spot, he took off. He's been swinging the bat well. He swung the bat well in the four-spot. I feel like he's been so unlucky, hitting some balls on the nose, not many falling for him," - said Espada.

Espada feels good after the performance Alex Bregman had against the Seattle Mariners. He has no doubt that his slugger can keep this up and get out of his slump.

"He goes to Seattle and homers and triples, couple of big singles. So, I'm just trying to get him going. We all know that he is going to hit. I'm just trying to change things up to see if we find some luck" - said Espada.

We will have to wait and see how long Espada keeps Bregman in the five-spot. With the way Jeremy Pena has been swinging it, Pena could be in the four-spot for some time.

This is not an ideal time for Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman to struggle

Houston Astros - Alex Bregman (Image via USA Today)

Many believed this would be a career year for Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman. He is one of the players who is flirting with free agency after this season, but just not has played up to his potential.

However, he still has a ton of time to get over this slump. If he can get it going now, there will still be plenty of teams reaching out to him if he and Houston do not come to an agreement on an extension.

Bregman will look to keep up his recent hot streak as Houston takes on the red-hot Minnesota Twins in a three-game series starting on Friday. After that, they take on the St. Louis Cardinals, both at Minute Maid Park.

