“We’ll be extraordinarily competitive” - New York Yankees President Randy Levine weighs in on Aaron Judge’s impending free agency, calls the slugger "an all-time Yankee"

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge are currently focused on wrapping up the American League East division and getting ready for the playoffs. While the current season should absolutely be priority, on the backburner are the upcoming off-season are Judge's pending free agency.

"Randy Levine: 'We'll be extraordinarily competitive' in Aaron Judge market" - New York Post Sports

Levine and the Yankees appear ready to be aggressive in their pursuit to re-sign Judge long-term. Levine later spoke on the importance of Judge and what he has meant to the Yankees historically.

“We think Aaron Judge is an all-time Yankee. We think he’s a great player, beyond a great player. We think he’s a great person." - Randy Levine on the importance of Aaron Judge as a Yankee via New York Post

Judge is having one of the best offensive seasons of all time, hitting 54 home runs and leading all of baseball in many key offensive categories. The superstar is set to cash in on one of the biggest contracts in baseball history, and a handful of suitors are set to make an offer.

With that being said, will the Yankees be willing to offer Judge this type of deal? They definitely need to if they want to keep the face of the franchise who has largely carried the Yankees offense in the second half of this season. However, one team in particular could possibly lure him away.

Could the San Francisco Giants land Aaron Judge?

The San Francisco Giants may be aggressive this upcoming off-season with the team's underachieving performance in 2022. From winning 107 games in 2021 to being below .500 now, the Giants will likely add a few players to bolster the roster.

Judge is from the San Francisco area, and with the Giants' payroll capabilities, this idea is not too far out of the realm.

I spoke with Aaron Judge about his childhood dream to play for the Giants, why Aurilia was his fave, what Bonds meant to him, how a Mays connection got him tickets and his pursuit of Maris:



"'You can dream as a little 12-year-old.' I spoke with Aaron Judge about his childhood dream to play for the Giants, why Aurilla was his fave, what Bonds meant to him, how a Mays connection got him tickets and his pursuit of Maris" - John Shea

If Judge does not re-sign with the Yankees, a move to the San Francisco Giants would make sense. The Giants may be the favorite to land the slugger this off-season.

