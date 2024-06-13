"We have a lot of fun with that" - Yankees' Carlos Rodon reflects on Halloween throwbacks with wife Ashley

Carlos Rodon and his wife Ashley have been married since 2018, and they've spent more than a few Halloweens together. The YES Network crew sat down with the pitcher and showed him some throwback costumes they'd discovered, and Rodon was forced to take a stroll down memory lane. One picture originated a decade ago.

Rodon said of his infamous Halloween outfits:

"A little Halloween dress-up. I was 21, Ashley was 19. It was a long time ago. 10 years, yeah 10 years ago. I don't dress up like that anymore. Well, actually I do dress up different, more kid-friendly.

"Yeah, Mr. Flinstone. We threw a Halloween trunk-or-treat at our house, a bunch of cars parked in the driveway. I had nothing to do with that, but it was cool. My wife goes all out, but we have a lot of fun with that."

Rodon has been very good this season for the New York Yankees, and his wife Ashley has been by his side through all of it. She routinely watches and supports him on social media.

Carlos Rodon is enjoying a bounce-back season

The 2023 MLB season was rough for Carlos Rodon in a lot of ways. Due to a variety of injuries, Rodon hardly pitched and struggled when he did. It was the first year of a $162 million deal, which was concerning for Yankees fans.

Carlos Rodon is having a stellar 2024 campaign

However, Rodon has since bounced back and is enjoying a wonderful season. His latest outing was brilliant, as he tossed seven innings with five hits, one run, and three strikeouts.

Rodon's season totals are marvelous, especially when in comparison to his 2023 stat line. He's even surpassed his innings total already:

2.93 ERA (6.85 in 2023)

0.9 fWAR (-0.2)

2.25 BB/9 (3.92)

1.24 HR/9 (2.10)

80 innings (64.1)

Rodon has been a totally different pitcher for the Yankees in 2024. While they await the return of Gerrit Cole and navigate without Clarke Schmidt, that's huge. Rodon has been a big reason they have the best record in baseball.

