"We love Al Michaels" "Dude knows what's up" - NFL announcer roasting Astros over cheating scandal leaves MLB fans in splits

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels had the Houston Astros on his mind during his Thursday night broadcast of the Cleveland Browns vs. the New York Jets. He could not hold his tongue, as he was set up perfectly to roast the team for their 2017 cheating scandal.

During the first half of the game, a loud banging could be heard as Michaels' partner, Kirk Herbstreit, tried to break down a play. Michaels then chimed in that the 'Stros must be in the building.

"Somebody pouding on that trash can I think the Astros must be in town" stated Michaels.

Michaels refers to the sign-stealing scandal from the 2017 season, when the team used cues like banging on a trash can to warn batters about pitches. It was one of the biggest stories to hit baseball in quite some time when it was first reported.

Baseball fans were up in arms over the fact that the Astros won a World Series by cheating. It especially agitated Los Angeles Dodgers fans, whom Houston beat in the World Series in 2017.

"We love Al Michaels" one fan posted.

"Dude knows what's up" another fan posted.

Baseball fans loved the jab from Al Michaels. Now, the same cannot be said about Astros fans, who are tired of hearing the same joke over and over again.

Typically, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels have not been getting the best TNF games. However, this matchup proved otherwise. The Browns defeated the Jets 37-20 in this high-scoring matchup.

Like most baseball fans, Al Michaels has not the Houston Astros off the hook

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Seven

Al Michaels grew up a massive Dodgers fan. He was born in Brooklyn and moved to Los Angeles with his family in 1959. Before the team's 2020 World Series victory, they had not won one since 1988, making the loss to Houston in 2017 sting even more.

After the league learned of the cheating scandal, they did not handle it in the best light, according to most fans. Zero players were punished, and the team could hold onto their World Series title.

Fans do not believe the team was ever really punished, and they were able to cheat their way to success. Still, to this day, players like Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will receive massive boosts when stepping up to the plate at away games.

