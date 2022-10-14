"We love to SEA it", "Stros in 3 baby" - Houston Astros fans ecstatic as team wins game two of ALDS to take a 2-0 lead over the Seattle Mariners heading into game three

The Houston Astros had a miraculous win thanks to Yordan Alvarez once again. Down one run in the sixth inning, Alvarez blasted a two-run home run to give the Astros a 3-2 lead over the Seattle Mariners. They now take a 2-0 series lead over the Mariners with game three on Saturday in Seattle.

Alvarez was once again a hero for the Astros. His two-run home run took the life out of Seattle completely as their pitcher, Luis Castillo, was throwing well up until that point.

The 2-0 lead is great for the Astros as it gives them some breathing room with the series heading over to Seattle. They also took the Mariners' ace out of the series. Luis Castillo has been pitching out of his mind lately, and Seattle was hoping to tie the series with him on the mound.

The win has Houston fans ecstatic. They are going crazy for Yordan Alvarez. He has been absolutely incredible for the Astros over the past two games.

"We love to SEA it," one fan said cleverly.

"Stros in 3 baby," another fan said confidently.

Adam @AdamSAFC29 @astros Our Yord and Saviour did it again @astros Our Yord and Saviour did it again

Houston fans believe the team has what it takes to win the World Series this year. While they didn't finish the regular season with the best record, Houston fans have no doubt that this team is the best in baseball.

The Houston Astros are showing the world they don't quit

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game 2

The Houston Astros haven't had an easy first two games in this 2022 MLB postseason. They came back and won both of their games against the Seattle Mariners.

They had one of the craziest rallies in postseason history in game one of the ALDS. Due to a poor Justin Verlander start, they were down 4-0 early in the second inning. They battled back midway through the game and trailed the Mariners 3-7 heading into the eighth inning.

Alex Bregman was able to cut the four-run deficit in half with a two-run home run. In the ninth inning, the Astros managed to get two men on base when Seattle went to their starter Robbie Ray out of the bullpen.

The move proved to be costly as Yordan Alvarez walked off the Mariners with an absolute no-doubt home run.

The Houston Astros had to rally again today, but not as much as they had to in game one. They were down by one run in the sixth inning when Alvarez hit the go-ahead home run.

The Astros have shown how impressive this team is in their two games in the postseason so far. Their resilience will make them a tough team to take out this year.

Poll : 0 votes