"We may never lose again!" - New York Yankees continue to dominate, win 9th game in a row

The New York Yankees continue to dominate every team in their way as they have now won nine games in a row, defeating the Blue Jays by a score of 4-0. Jameson Taillon got the start for the Yankees and was brilliant. Taillon went 5.2 innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out eight Toronto Blue Jays hitters.

The New York Yankees are now an incredible 49-16.

One fan said the Yankees may never lose again. It certainly feels that way!

Another fan reacted to the huge road win, saying the team is dominating every opponent.

One fan said he wants the team to complete the sweep tomorrow and make it 10 wins in a row.

The Yankees have been the best team in baseball all season long. They have a chance to complete a series sweep in Toronto as they try to further increase their American League East division lead.

New York Yankees: What's on tap?

The Yankees celebrate their win this afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees will look to complete the series sweep tomorrow afternoon in Toronto with the first pitch scheduled for 1:37 p.m. EDT. Luis Severino is the projected starting pitcher for the Yankees as he has been activated from the Covid-19 IL.

On the season, Severino is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA with 71 strikeouts. He goes up against Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who is 2-3 with a 4.80 ERA.

After the Yankees wrap up their series against the Blue Jays tomorrow afternoon, the team travels to St. Petersburg, Florida, to face another division foe in the Tampa Bay Rays starting Monday night.

