“We might break the bell if we keep this pace” - Phillies fans ecstatic as team wins 11+ straight games at home for first time since 2010 

The Philadelphia Phillies are the hottest team in all of baseball, riding an 11-game win streak at home and winning 18 of their last 21 games. Not only do they hold the best record in all of baseball (26-11), but they also are the only team that ranks in the top five in both batting and pitching.

On Tuesday, the Phillies registered their 26th win of the season, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-1. With this the fans have gone wild on social media, applauding the team's hit streak early on in the season.

Fans reacted to their win over the Blue Jays on X/Twitter:

"I don't remember what it's like to lose, and I love it," one fan wrote.

"We might break the bell if we keep this pace," another wrote.

Other fans applauded the contributions from all roster members as a reason for their success:

"Damn this team is must see TV. Contributions all over the lineup. Back ups are producing. What a time! #RingTheBell," another wrote.

"We are a damn superteam," another said.

Bryce Harper hits grand slam in Phillies' blowout win

Perhaps the best thing about this motivated Phillies roster is the contributions throughout the lineup. The other day it was Zack Wheeler and Alec Bohm, this time around, it was Bryce Harper and Cristopher Sánchez.

In the fourth with a bases-loaded situation, Harper hit a monstrous drive against Jose Berrios for his ninth home run and first grand slam of the season. The Phillies scored five in the innings, and their pitchers did the rest.

Sanchez, who started the game for the Phillies, threw seven innings during which he only allowed one run, six hits and two walks while striking out five. Kody Clemens homered, tripled and drove in four runs for the Phillies.

This was more than just a statement from the Phillies. The offense took down one of the best pitchers of the game, Jose Berrios, who was leading the majors with his 1.44 ERA entering this game. However, he allowed eight runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings, leaving him at the 2.85 mark after the game.

The second and last game of the series continues on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

