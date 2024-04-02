"We might never lose again" - Brewers fans hyped as club remains undefeated after 3-2 victory over Twins

The Milwaukee Brewers have turned some heads early into this young season. After capturing the National League Central last year, the club picked up right where they left off.

They got off to a 3-0 start after sweeping the New York Mets and picked up their fourth victory against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday afternoon. The Brew Crew are now 4-0 and are one of the last undefeated teams left in the league.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee got out to an early 3-0 lead by the third inning and never looked back. Jakob Junis got the start for the Brew Crew and looked impressive, going four strong innings, giving up one run on three hits, and striking out four batters.

Milwaukee fans could not be more excited about the start their team has had. They have some big expectations for this club now that they have gotten off to a stellar start.

"We might never lose again" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Basically we are going 162-0" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Offensively, the Brewers outhit the Twins 7-3 on Tuesday. Christian Yelich was a big help, clobbering a solo home run in the third inning off Louie Varland, the only homer hit on either side.

The Milwaukee Brewers could be a sleeper this year

Milwaukee Brewers (Image via Getty)

There was a lot of uncertainty revolving around the Milwaukee Brewers coming into the 2024 season. They had an offseason that saw a lot of key departures, which included manager Craig Counsell.

Outside Counsell, the team traded ace pitcher Corbin Burnes, Tyrone Taylor, and Mark Canha. However, the key departures have not affected the club as many thought they would. Yelich is still a valuable slugger in the middle of the order, and the emergence of Rhys Hoskins and rookie Jackson Chourio is huge.

William Contreras also broke out last season and has picked up where he left off. through three games, the backstop is hitting .385/.357/.538 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Pitching will be one thing fans will want to keep an eye on throughout the season. They already have Wade Miley, who is starting the year on the IL, and they do not have much depth behind their starters.

If the Brew Crew can stay healthy, and the pitching staff can stay on top of it, they have a good chance to win another division title. The National League Central is completely up for grabs this season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.